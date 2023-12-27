Tickets are on sale now…

Members from one of the K-Pop world’s biggest bands, Exo will be performing a special gig at Duba’s Coca-Cola Arena in January 2024.

When is EXO coming to Dubai

Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen are set to take the stage with support from DJs Rayden and Bliss on Sunday, January 14 as part of a night of ‘K-Pop Overdose’. Tickets are on sale now from Dhs195 via dubai.platinumlist.net. Although please note that concert-goers below 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. And children under the age of 14 are not permitted in the Fan Pit Standing zone or the Regular Standing Floor Area.

Has EXO performed in Dubai before?

This is not Exo’s, or rather delegates from the band’s, first Dubai rodeo – back in 2018, crowds of screaming fans (the EXO-L faithful) lined The Dubai Fountain to watch the boys punch the button on the inaugural Burj Khalifa-backed aquatic display of their hit song ‘Power‘.

In the past they’ve been lauded as the”Kings of K-pop” and the “biggest boyband in the world”, Exo is undeniably a genuine global phenomenon and one of the early pioneers of world-conquering Korean pop music. Formed in Seoul in 2011 their non-stop K-Pop hit parade has since broken world records, racked up seven studio albums, multiple movies and has seen individual members go off and achieve comparable success with their solo projects.

Some of their biggest hits include Mama, their 2012 breakthrough track Growl, Electric Kiss, Love Me Right, and Overdose (yep, we see what they did there) – although it’s unclear how much of the combined Exo back catalogue, this smaller Exo-pedition force will be able to perform in Dubai.

In anticipation of Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen’s arrival, we’re setting the tone with a moody, emo, monster hit of theirs from 2016…

How to get EXO tickets for the Dubai show

Coca-Cola Arena, Sun, January 14 2024. Tickets are on sale now from Dhs195 via dubai.platinumlist.net

