These sound barkin’ good…

Christmas markets are enjoyable for the whole family, but sadly, not all of them welcome family members on four legs. But this doesn’t mean that your furry family member needs to sit at home doe-eyed this December waiting for you to return.

There are two pet-friendly festive events taking place in Dubai which you can take your pets to, where they will be welcomed with plenty of love and treats.

The best news? Both events offer free entry for all.

Pawz Christmas Fun Day

Where: Al Quoz 3, First Al Khail Street

When: Dec 10, 10am to 5pm

Take your pooch for a fun-filled day at this festive market where you will find several local pet businesses showing off their treats. There will be complimentary food and treats for both, you and your doggies; a meet and greet with Santa where you can snap up a photo to take home with you. Additionally, you can expect games, laughter and plenty of smiles and wagging tails. While you’re there, you can even take a full tour of the Pawz facility.

Do note, that all dogs must be fully vaccinated. Passports will be checked upon arrival.

For more information, stay tuned to @pawz_dubai

Festive Feastival

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club

When: Dec 16, 11am to 9pm

This pawsome festive event is a great spot to come together and celebrate the Christmas cheer with other fellow dog owners in Dubai. It will include a Christmas market where there are plenty of gifts for your furry friends and you to shop for, and place under the tree. To keep the tails wagging and the cheer ringing in the air, there are some cool beats from the live band and DJ. There will also be a free group training session, Santa meet and greets, food for the pups to try and much more.

For more information, stay tuned to dubaifeastival.com

Image: Getty Images