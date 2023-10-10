This sounds barkin’ fun…

Christmas is a time the whole family comes together, and yes this includes the little furry ones. To celebrate the festive season, come together at Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club in Dubai for a dog-friendly Christmas festival on December 16, 2023.

The event is one a kind and is free to attend, so be sure to mark your calendars.

What to expect?

The event is a great spot to come together and celebrate the Christmas cheer with other fellow dog-owners in Dubai. It will include a Christmas market where there are plenty of gifts for your furry friends and you to shop for, and place under the tree.

To keep the tails wagging and the cheer ringing in the air, there are some cool beats from the live band and DJ.

For puppers to stay on Santa’s ‘Nice’ list, there is a free group training session with Olivier Zoppi. Zoppi is a certified animal behaviorist with over 10 years of experience, specializing in rehabilitating dogs and creating a healthy connection between dogs and humans.

Want to show off your good boy/girl? Make sure you enter them into a dog class or two and you could win some cool prizes and rosettes.

We’ve save the best bit for last. Treats! At the dog-friendly festival, you and your pup will be able to savor the flavours of the season. And of course, it just won’t be Christmas without Santa Claus, so make sure you go meet him at Santa’s grotto.

For more information and for updates, stay tuned to dubaifeastival.com

Want more festivities?

There are plenty of Christmas markets in Dubai to check out including the very popular Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market. Santa also returns to Expo City Dubai this December, and you can also catch him at Winter District at Emirates Towers, and at the Winter Garden at Habtoor City.

There are also plenty of festive shows and performances in Dubai the whole family will just love, including the magical Slava’s SnowShow and The Nut Cracker. We’re expecting more shows to be announced soon.

Festive Feastival, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, Dec 16, 11am to 9pm, free entry. dubaifeastival.com

Images: Supplied and Unsplash