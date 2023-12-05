Take note, motorists…

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has just announced that one of the emirate’s major roads is in for a closure that could span as long as two weeks.

Motorists travelling towards Abu Dhabi will be unable to use the far right lane of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Road (E11) in the Al Dhafra region, from midnight on December 6 to 5am on December 30.

Road closures have occurred periodically in the capital this year, and as always, drivers are urged to be extra cautious while using Abu Dhabi’s motorways and to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations at all times.

