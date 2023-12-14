Take note, capital dwellers…

With Saturday’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 ready to be flagged off, several road closures that could potentially affect motorists, passengers and most residents in the capital have been announced.

With over 23,000 participants expected to lace up and run the annual event, roads will be closed across Abu Dhabi from midnight, all the way until 2 in the afternoon on Saturday, December 16. This will incude parts of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, which will remain closed from midnight to 7.30am, as well as Corniche Street which will stay closed until 2pm.

Abu Dhabi’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be closed from 3 in the morning until 9am, followed by a closure on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saaed Street from 4am to noon as the marathon route progresses through town.

While road closures are standard during the event, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi marathon is a hotly anticipated part of the capital’s annual event calendar.