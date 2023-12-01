Tick stargazing in the desert off your bucket list with one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the year…

It may be the last meteor shower of the year, but it is most certainly not the least. Shooting stars will light up the skies in the UAE this December with the annual Geminids meteor shower.

Geminids meteor shower is known as one of the best and most reliable annual showers and will peak on Thursday, December 14 from 6pm to 1am.

According to Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the Geminids meteor shower is one of the most stunning astronomical events of the year and has the potential to dazzle observers with up to 120 meteors per hour. This year, due to the absence of the moon, it’s set to be even more spectacular.

How to watch

Mleiha Archaeological Centre will host a viewing event for stargazers deep in the desert at Mleiha Campsite in Sharjah. The event will take place from 6pm to 1am on Thursday December 14.

Tickets are priced at Dhs275 for adults and Dhs200 for children inclusive of sky-watching and learning activities, quizzes, guided observation, followed by dinner.

For those who want to spend a night under the stars, there are overnight options available which include a cosy camping experience followed by breakfast the next morning from Dhs600 per person.

Make a wish…

Mleiha Campsite, Sharjah. Thursday, December 14, 6pm to 1am. Tel:(0)6 802 1111. discovershurooq.ae

Images: Provided