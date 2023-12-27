The decision applies to all individuals and entities in the emirate of Sharjah…

Sharjah Police have announced a ban on all New Year’s Eve celebrations, including fireworks displays, across the emirate this Sunday December 31, 2023 to Monday January 1, 2024.

The reason for the blanket ban is to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The announcement calls for the cooperation of all individuals and entities and warns that legal measures will be taken against those who contravene the ban.

At the time of writing, the ban on celebrations only applies to activities in the emirate of Sharjah. We will of course keep you updated if other parts of the UAE follow the move.

If you’ve been affected by what’s been happening in neighbouring countries, or have been experiencing grief, sadness or guilt associated with any of the ongoing conflicts – it’s important to know that these feelings are not uncommon, particularly in seasons traditionally associated with celebrations and festivities. Do not minimize or compare your own negative pain with others. Grief is relative, internal and experienced individually – and if it’s impacting on your life in a detrimental way, it might be time to seek external support.

If you feel it would help to talk to a professional, we’ve put together a guide on some of the best places in Dubai to get expert counseling from qualified professionals.

Images: What’s On archive