The eastern region of Sharjah is starting to blossom into a cool tourism destination…

Over the past few years, we’ve received some pretty intriguing coming-soon announcements about the Sharjah staycation scene, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

We may have a little more time before we see the ‘now open’ announcement, but a social media from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) from November has given us an update on the timeline of three cool noteworthy projects.

Kingfisher Retreat

An expansion of the Kingfisher Retreat looks to be the first project to be completed. Shurooq has stated that all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023.

The expansion plans included the addition of 20 new luxury tents which now brings the total number up to 40. The roofs are made with three layers of heat-insulating material and are equipped with low-impact lighting to preserve the natural wildlife.

This little retreat is set at Kalba on the East Coast and is near natural reserves, which means guests can explore the natural environment here. It also offers activities such as kayaking and hiking.

Nomad

The Nomad project is a close-to-nature travel experience which we first knew about back in 2021. It will be a first-of-its-kind project in the region and will see guests holidaying across the coasts, mountains and deserts of Sharjah in travel trailers.

The project comprises 20 trailers will all the amenities needed for a stress-free stay. It is designed to suit various weather conditions and terrains.

We may have to wait a while before we pack our bags for this one as it is set for completion in the last quarter of 2024.

Kalba Beach

Work on Kalba Beach has not commenced yet but with good reason. Thorough research needs to be put into the project as the natural ecosystem of Kalba is involved. Each stage of the process will involve the use of environmentally friendly materials.

When fully complete, the project will boast several restaurants, cafes, kiosks, and even entertainment facilities for beachgoers and a play area for children.

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2025.

@shurooqsharjah

Images: Shurooq