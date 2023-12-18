From professional footballers to Bollywood superstars…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood superstar was spotted out and about the city for the promotions of his latest release, making stops at Global Village and nightclub Sky2.0.

@iamsrk

Aymeric Laporte

The French footballer and Al Nassr centre-back has been vacationing in the city with his family, sharing all the updates on his social media.

@laporte

John Terry

The legendary football player, former captain of the Chelsea football club and current football coach of Leicester City was spotted golfing at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, sharing his shots on his social media.

@johnterry.26

Offset

It looked like a party and a half at Blu Oasis this past weekend as the American rapper was seen performing at the grand opening party of the hotel resort.

@offsetyrn

Gunna

The American rapper, singer and songwriter took the stage alongside Offset at the grand opening party of Blu Oasis this past weekend.

@gunna

Chris Brown

Not every day you see Chris Breezy around these parts. The popstar was spotted in Dubai Mall with what looked like his entourage.

@chrisbrownofficial

