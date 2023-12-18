Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
From professional footballers to Bollywood superstars…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Shah Rukh Khan
View this post on Instagram
The Bollywood superstar was spotted out and about the city for the promotions of his latest release, making stops at Global Village and nightclub Sky2.0.
Aymeric Laporte
View this post on Instagram
The French footballer and Al Nassr centre-back has been vacationing in the city with his family, sharing all the updates on his social media.
John Terry
View this post on Instagram
The legendary football player, former captain of the Chelsea football club and current football coach of Leicester City was spotted golfing at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, sharing his shots on his social media.
Offset
It looked like a party and a half at Blu Oasis this past weekend as the American rapper was seen performing at the grand opening party of the hotel resort.
Gunna
You might also like
The American rapper, singer and songwriter took the stage alongside Offset at the grand opening party of Blu Oasis this past weekend.
Chris Brown
@dnnllgn Still can’t get over to see you in person. Soooo unexpected. Welcome to Dubai Chris Brown. #chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrown #dubai🇦🇪 #Dubai #uae🇦🇪 #Uae #unitedarabemirates #fyp ♬ Ayo – Chris Brown & Tyga
Not every day you see Chris Breezy around these parts. The popstar was spotted in Dubai Mall with what looked like his entourage.
Images: Socials