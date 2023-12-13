Start the year off with plenty of laughs…

2024 is looking pretty great on the comedian front, and it’s wasting no time, as the first comedian of the year hitting the stage in Dubai is on Sunday, January 7, 2024. And it is none other than Omid Djalili.

The award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian will be bringing his Namaste show to Dubai to the World Trade Center for one night only. Tickets are already on sale on platinumlist.net and prices start from Dhs195. Do note, that only adults over the age of 16 will be allowed entry, so bring those Emirates IDs along with your tickets.

Djalili has been to Dubai several times before, so if you missed catching his antics on stage in the past, now’s your chance.

His highly praised new show, Namaste will see Djalili peacefully bowing to his inner anger, unleashing waves of comedic and bitter criticism on the current state of this (messed up) planet.

Djalili has a career in comedy spanning three decades, so you know his performance on stage will leave you in stitches. His original material has garnered him fans from all over the world with his razor-sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations. His stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining. In the past, he has even belted out a song or two, so you may just get lucky.

The comedian has snapped up awards for his comedic antics on stage, but he has also picked up several awards for his acting skills. He has appeared in several movies including Gladiator, The Mummy, Mean Machine, The World Is Not Enough and more.

Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Jan 7, prices from Dhs195, age restriction: 16+, Tel: (0)4 332 1000. @dubaiworldtradecentre

