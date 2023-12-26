From music megastars to rappers…

Chris Brown

The music megastar was in town for his concert at the Coca Cola Arena this past weekend. He was spotted indulging in lunch with his massive dance crew and team at Miss Lily’s.

Ty Dolla Sign

The American singer, songwriter and record producer was also spotted at Miss Lily’s this past week.

Joey Badass

The American rapper and and hip-hop collective founder was spotted grabbing some jerk chicken at Lily’s shack at Sole DXB.

50 Cent

The iconic rapper was in town to perform at the World Tennis League for his highly-anticipated opening night concert in the capital. His next stop was Dubai, where he performed at nightclub Sky2.0.

Sean Kingston

The Jamaican-American singer and rapper opened the show for Chris Brown at the Coca Cola Arena this past weekend, bringing the house down with his iconic throwback hits.

Rochelle Humes

English singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes was spotted vacationing for Christmas in the capital and in Dubai, staying at the Rixos on Saadiyat Island and on the Palm. You can keep up with all the wholesome updates of the family holiday on her social media.

