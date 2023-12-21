The best outdoor ladies' nights for your alfresco evenings in Dubai

It’s time for drinks with the girlies…

The alfresco season in Dubai is officially well underway and that means we can take out ladies’ nights, drinks deals and everything else outdoor and of course enjoy the best ladies’ days as well.

Dubai has some incredible outdoor venues and terraces with stunning views – so if you’re looking for somewhere for you and your girlfriends to check out. We’ve got you covered.

Here are the best outdoor ladies’ nights to enjoy in Dubai.

Attiko

What’s the deal: Attiko is a glamourous spot for ladies’ night every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs120. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Tue 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu with three drinks for Dhs250. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Bla Bla

What’s the deal: this beachside venue is hosting a new night dedicated to the ladies every Tuesday. Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all-girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. For Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 11pm. If you are in it for the long hall, ladies can head to the tent between 10pm and 12am for two additional drinks.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday 6pm to 12am, Dhs195 for three-course menu and five drinks, two additional drinks between 10pm and 12am. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters and dessert for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 7pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Belgian Beer Cafe

Whats the deal: Make your way down to this local neighbourhood hangout where all ladies can tuck into three complimentary drinks, and avail a discount on the food menu.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0227, @belgianbeercafejumeirah

Ce La Vi

What’s the deal: With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is Ce La Vi the ultimate place for your Instagram feed, with its famous swing. On Mondays, they are offering Dhs150 for free-flowing drinks.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address View Hotel, Mon 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

The Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop bar and lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989.

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 50 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a Margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon from 6pm (last reservation at 9.45pm), Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

What’s the deal: Perched atop the Radisson on The Palm, this Mediterranean-inspired escape is offering the ladies the opportunity to enjoy the immaculate views paired with free-flowing wine. That sounds like a win to us. Priced at Dhs199 ladies can enjoy wine accompanied by live entertainment.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool and Restaurant, Radisson The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tues, Dhs199, 7pm till late, Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

Images: Supplied