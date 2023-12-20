Burritos, burgers, build-your-own bowls…

With the year coming to an end, leading food-delivery service provider Deliveroo has decided to be pensive and reflect on a year in delivery with its annual report.

The ’Deliveroo 100 Report’ is a list of the top dishes that have been ordered on the platform from across the world. This year the number one dish is a noodle soup in Hong Kong, China.

Last year we saw the humble shawarma make the top of the list. But there’s still cause to celebrate as a total of 10 dishes from Dubai restaurants have made it onto the global list. Best of all, six of the restaurants are homegrown.

From burgers from the kitchens of Dubai’s homegrown heroes to popular fast food chains, bowls and burritos galore…

Here are the 10 Dubai dishes that made the ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’…

Coming in at fifth place, we have none other than the incredible female-led, homegrown burger joint’s original burger, Salt.

Next on the list, we have a What’s On HQ favourite, placing 22nd on the global list the mighty cheeseburger from Five Guys.

A little bit further down in spot number 36 we find the chicken shawarma sandwich from Al Safadi.

Hot on it’s tail in 40th is another fan favourite between What’s On’s lunch orders is the burrito from homegrown, Taqado Mexican Kitchen.

Sadly taking a knock down to position number 67 we find our local legend the chicken sando from Pickl.

Also making the list, are the famous chicken wrap from Zaatar w Zeit, the spicy tuna sandwich at Joe & The Juice, and a small poke bowl from Cali-Poke. As well as the burrito from Burro Blanco and the chicken shawarma sandwich from Barbar.

This year the eating habits of 2023 were unpredictable and found a comforting familiarity in burritos and build-your-own bowls. This year a whopping 40 per cent of the global top 10 were build-you-own-bowls – Cali Poke adding to that list.

If you have contributed to this list by ordering any of these dishes in the last year, you’re not alone because the What’s On team has ordered our fair share of burritos, burgers and build-your-own poke bowls.

Want to see the entire list? Head here and scroll down for the PDF.

deliveroo.ae

Images: Socials and unsplash