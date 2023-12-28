With the option of a private desert island cinema experience…

This is Starlight Camp Abu Dhabi – a string of pearl bubble dome glamping structures located on a private island off the coast of Abu Dhabi and it looks set to open imminently.

It’s from the same team behind the popular Dubai desert-based Starlight Camp, which offered minimum impact – luxury tented accommodation, with a modular living space. The celestial component of the name is not hyperbolic – ‘Starlight’ is a nod to the fact that this style of tent, with its panoramic crystal roof, allows you to stare into the profundities of the night sky and watch the fiery pixels of the cosmos flicker from the comfort of your cosy king size bed.

What we know so far

The website is currently quoting nightly ‘starting from prices’ of Dhs2,650, which should include the (15 minute) private boat shuttle from the mainland port. There’s a maximum occupancy of two adults and two kids – family tents split the adult and child sleeping areas (though there is no connecting door, kids are booked as ‘extras’ after selecting room type).

In addition to your stay coming with the seclusion of being based on a remote desert island, the glamp site itself appears to be pretty boutique as well, with as few as four main tents.

Your stay will come with modern conveniences such as electric sockets; wash basin and mirror; air conditioning and heating; small fridge; kettle; toaster; breakfast; coffee, tea, soft drinks, water dispenser and juice; snacks; dinnerware; cutlery; bbq set; bluetooth speaker; torches; board games; basic first aid kit; warm blankets; towels & linen; hand soap, body lotion, and shower gel.

VIP extras

You can also book some pretty exciting extras including a Starlight Island private cinema experience (Dhs950 per night, including snacks); a gourmet hot stone dinner (Dhs985); private chef barbecue (Dhs1,450 per night); and a VIP Birthday decoration package with 100 white balloons (Dhs1,250).

When will it open?

The website is currently accepting bookings from December 31 onwards.

Images: starlight-camp.com