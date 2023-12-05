Beauty, but make it sustainable…

That is the ethos of Boho Salon. Located in a quiet corner of Al Barsha, the spot is a little bubble of community – as you step into the space, you feel welcome, like you’re coming in to catch up with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Out of the innumerable salons and beauty boutiques in Dubai, Boho Salon could easily get lost in the crowd of them all, simply because of the sheer volume of establishments. But the relatively new venue – only about six months old, has found its niche – sustainability.

Serving all the services

While providing every service you would typically find a salon, Boho stays true to its commitment to using sustainable, vegan products that are not only kind to you but also to the environment.

Here you can find treatments for your hair, nails, and other beauty services including waxing, threading, massages, eyebrow laminations and lash extensions.

As the name suggests, bohemian is the vibe. The interiors are calm, clean and peaceful with elements of white, wood, feathers and woven accents. Tastefully curated greenery completes the island-oasis look.

The wonderful staff are chatty and welcoming and make excellent beverage recommendations. I was offered a selection of hot beverages to choose from – tea, coffee, whatever I’d like. I’ve also, during my time there, discovered a new blend of tea that is the festive season in a teabag- a great bonus in my books.

Calling all curly girls

Boho Salon specialises in curly hair care, so for the curly girls out there looking for some hair SOS and expert curly cuts, it’s a great spot. They’ve got all the special treatments curly hair requires, such as customised dry cuts, cleansing, hydrating or deep conditioning and styling. They also provide colouring, balayage and highlights, as well as extensions.

Nail services include a laundry list of options, from regular manicures and pedicures to gel, extensions, nail art and more. A simple gel manicure will cost you Dhs140 for the whole set, and you can choose any colour you like. The nail technicians are experienced and will make sure you’re satisfied with the experience.

I chose to get a manicure with gel and a pedicure with no polish for the monthly grooming. Usually, I prefer simple, natural-looking nails, so for my manicure, my nail technician suggested I get a clear coat with a chrome finish. She was gentle, with a light hand, and managed to repair my dire situation, including the cuticles and a broken nail. A fresh set solved all the problems, so I left feeling quite happy.

All in all, Boho Salon is a great place to visit for your hair and nail needs, especially if you live in and around the area or need specialised services for textured tresses. It’s guilt-free pampering, which we all deserve, and you can treat yourself while doing good for Planet Earth. Sounds like a win-win.

Boho Salon, Q Gardens Boutique Residences, first floor, Arjan, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 331 3568, book your treatment at bohosalon.ae, @bohosalon.ae

Images: Supplied