Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump in the new year…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for January 2024.

From January 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs2.96 per litre to Dhs2.82 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.71 per litre, reduced from Dhs2.85 in December. The cost of Diesel will also decrease for January 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.64 per litre, down from Dhs2.77 in December.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to January 2024.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96

2024

January: Dhs2.82