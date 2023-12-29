Whip out your shiniest pair of heels and an umbrella…

If you’re wondering what the weather has in store for you this New Year’s Eve – to be better prepared to have the best party experience, of course – weatherman What’s On is here to give you all the updates.

The National Centre Meteorology has predicted that light rain may fall on the coming Monday, so make sure to pack an umbrella for your night out. The sky will be fair to partly cloudy over coastal areas and islands, with the probability of light showers, especially in the northern regions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE_BARQ_EN (@uae_barq_en)

The internal regions will be mildly humid, with a the chance of fog and mist formation towards the morning. The NCM has issued directives to motorists for conditions of fog and mist, advising those on the roads to keep their speed to the posted speed limits, keep a safe distance between vehicles, not turn on the hazard lights and keep to your lanes.

Before you party…

During rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers have been instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels. They were also asked to stay away from areas of flash flooding and landslides in some of the Eastern and Northern regions heavily affected.

New Year’s Eve can be an intense period with increased traffic on the roads, more crowd in public places and congestions till late hours. Make sure to party responsibly, stay safe on the roads out there and have the best New Year’s Eve!

@officialuaeweather

Images: Getty