This weekend there are plenty of incredible performances and parties taking place across Dubai. We have some really incredible artists hitting the city ahead of the long weekend. So no matter your plans, consider your evenings booked out but these fantastic performances

Here are all the performances and parties happening in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, December 1

DJ Luck and MC Neat

The highly-anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Friday, December 1 to 3 and, as always, it’s going to include some A-list stars. Those visiting on Friday, December 1 will see British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat on the Beats on 2 stage, keeping the dance floor moving with their infectious beats and energy. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to 3, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Peggy Gou

She’s stunning and we love her. Peggy Gou is finally back performing in the UAE again headlining Soho Garden The Palm. Tickets will be available at the door. Peggy Gou is a Korean DJ who is known for her incredible techno beats.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, doors open at 10pm. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Joel Corry

Joel Corry will be performing at The Penthouse this week. If you somehow don’t know him by name – he is known for tracks like Bed, Out Out, and Head & Heart. He will be performing at the rooftop nightclub from 11pm. Ladies can enjoy free entry while gents pay Dhs300, inclusive of three drinks.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, free bar entry for ladies, gents Dhs300 inclusive of 3 drinks. @thepenthousedubai

Saturday, December 2

Becky Hill

Over Saturday, December 2 at Dubai 7s, the double Brits award winner Becky Hill will headline on the Frequency on 8 stage, bringing her head-bopping chart-topping hits including Lose Control, My Heart Goes, Disconnect, and more. For house music fans, DJ MK will also perform on the day, taking to the Frequency on 8 stage with his top tracks including 17, Back & Forth, Burning, and more. And that’s not all, UK garage duo Artful Dodger will perform a sundowner session on the Beats on 2 stage on Saturday afternoon, dropping their anthems including Moving Too Fast, Re-Rewind, and Something. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.



Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 2023, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

X by Adriatique

A legendary duo who have been making waves in the electronic music world since 2008. Known for hits including Home, Miracle and With You. The pair will be bringing with them a long list of incredible list of international acts including Echnonomist, Marino Canal and Deer Jade. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival

Solardo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach by FIVE (@beachbyfive)

Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Parklife; Solardo will be coming to Bohemia by Five for another iconic night out. He has worked alongside legends such as CamelPhat and Idris Elba. He is known for hits such as I Can’t Wait featuring DJ Tiesto and the revision of the timeless Move Your Body. The UK duo will be taking on Bohemia by Five on Saturday, December 2 from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Guy Gerber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

The icon of Ibiza is heading to Dubai this weekend. Guy Gerber will be taking on Surf Club for a night of his hip swaying, feet sunk in the sad vibes. You will know him for hits including What To Do, Bobcat and Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @surfclubdubai

Images: Supplied and socials