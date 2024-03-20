Bringing Medir-Asian food and Lebanese hospitality to the shores of Dubai…

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this September.

From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

From breakfasts and long lunches to dinner and late-night cocktails, guests can expect a balance of meat, fish, and plant-based dishes – from tasty sandwiches to local meat, premium seafood to fresh salads.

Celebrating the Lebanese tradition of sharing plates, menu highlights include the black prawn baos, miso aubergine, calamari fritters, bokchoy broccoli bowl, catch of the day, and butcher’s cut.

The breakfast menu is also particularly enticing featuring breakfast tacos, green eggs and asparagus, steak hache and fried eggs, and zaatar on toast.

SEE ALSO: 18 homegrown UAE restaurants that have gone global

Complementing the extensive menu is a vast drinks menu with a selection of wine, sake, spirits, soft drinks, and cocktails. (Although, we haven’t had confirmation that Meat the Fish Dubai will be licensed just yet).

Meat the Fish was founded in Lebanon in 1996 as a premium meat and fish home delivery service before they opened their first restaurant in 2012. Fast forward to 2024 and the restaurant has opened up in London, located in the heart of Chelsea, and soon will land in Jeddah and Dubai.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai. Opening September 2024. meatthefish.com

Images: Social