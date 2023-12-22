Take note, shoppers…

Love heading to Dubai Mall? Take note, that if you like to drive there, you will soon have to start paying a parking fee.

Salik in cooperation with Emaar Malls announced that parking at one of the biggest malls in the world will soon become a paid service. The payment will include a barrier-free system which will be put in place by Salik.

According to an article by Khaleej Times, the new payment system will ‘deliver a seamless and efficient parking management system at the world-famous Dubai Mall’. This will ensure a ‘smooth, barrier-free parking experience for mall customers.’

It is expected to be rolled out in the third quarter of 2024. The price is yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

How will the barrier-free payment work?

The process will be automated and customers will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. The payment will be deducted directly from the customer’s Salik user account – the same way it works when you pass the tolls.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO and board member of Salik Company PJSC said ‘Salik is ideally placed to provide this seamless and convenient customer journey, with the solution eliminating the need for gates or barriers at Dubai Mall, helping to minimise congestion and traffic for the customers.’

Save, save, save…