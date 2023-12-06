Mum’s the word…

Get ready for a fabulous extravaganza in the capital, as the iconic Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival returns to the Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 8 to 31, 2023. This amusement-filled festival is renowned for its universal appeal with thrilling rides, slides, fabulous food trucks and live music available for you to enjoy along the shoreline. Here’s the lowdown before you go…

Discover the zones

The Thrill Zone

Hold onto your hats as the Thrill Zone in Mother of the Nation is set to take you on a rollercoaster adventure through some of the world’s most exciting amusement rides. Brace yourself for rides like The Extreme, where you’ll soar 20 metres into the sky before a spine-tingling descent. Swing into action on the Fairground Wave Swinger, conquer the Horror Escape Room with lurking zombies, and showcase your roller-skating prowess at MOTN Skate by RollDXB. Don’t miss the debut of the Omega Protocol VR, a sci-fi game that will transport you to the frontlines of an alien battle. Grab your friends and dive into all the heart-pounding fun, topped off with delicious food, and entertaining movie screenings.

The Amuse Zone

Bring the whole family to Amuse Zone for a diverse range of children’s activities and rides. Let the kids’ imaginations run wild in Spacetoon Land with Barbie and Sonic, explore the unconventional Upside Down Museum from the Netherlands, and enjoy carnival rides, play parks, and skill games. With Instagrammable spots, a delightful play environment, and creative adventures, the Amuse Zone promises a memorable experience for children of all ages.

The Indulge Zone

Foodies would be wise to head to the Indulge Zone for both international and local culinary delights. Indulge your taste buds in a variety of delicious food options, from London’s famous Coq Fighter for the best-fried chicken and Covent Garden’s Milk Train for magical treats, to UAE favourites such as Lento, This is Hot Dog, and Ugly Noodle. Meanwhile, Bo-Tik offers you a unique shopping experience with over 40 brands to pick from.

The Entertainment Zone

Cap off your night at the Entertain Arena, where non-stop live entertainment awaits. International superstars and beloved regional acts will keep you dancing through the night. Stay in the loop about upcoming concerts by following @whatsonabudhabi

The headline entertainment

Black Eyed Peas

Noughties pop and party anthem supergroup, Black Eyed Peas, will perform right here in Abu Dhabi as part of the Mother of the National festival’s irresistible line-up of entertainment and activities lined up for you. On Wednesday, December 13, the iconic trio will take to the stage as they light up the Abu Dhabi Corniche with a spectacular show for one night only.

The hitmakers, made famous by chart-topping superhits such as Boom Boom Pow, I Gotta Feeling and Pump It, will be belting out all their iconic hits, so make sure you grab your tickets now on ticketmaster.ae, from Dhs245. The show begins at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi Corniche, December 8 to 31, 4pm to midnight daily, Dhs30 (online), Dhs37 (on the door). motn.ae

Images: Supplied