Scroll to plan your weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavor. Why? Because there are so many options – like new foodie pop-ups, live performances, creative workshops, beach club takeovers, unique workouts, and more.

Here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, January 12

Treat your tastebuds at this foodie pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reform Social & Grill Dubai (@reformdubai)

A taco and tequila pop-up, need we say more? Every Friday from 8pm, Carni Store is popping up in the garden of Reform Social & Grill for four hours of tasty cocktails, live entertainment, and all-you-can-eat tacos featuring Panamericana. Tickets cost Dhs200 per person and Dhs100 for children.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Fridays 8pm to 11pm. Dhs200 per person. carnistore.com

An action-packed day at the rugby

Here we go sports fans… For the first time ever, the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series is taking place at The Sevens Stadium. From January 12 to 14, rugby enthusiasts can watch 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams go head to head in an Olympic-style format for a chance to qualify for the next round. Best of all? It’s completely free to attend with matches taking place between 11am and 9pm.

The Sevens Stadium, Dubai. January 12 to 14, doors open at 9am. world.rugby

Rock out at Dubai Opera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

Experience the bold and progressive fusion of tubular bells by Mike Oldfield. It’s a journey of music through the genres – we’re talking classical, jazz, folk and more at the Dubai Opera. The tribute will feature a full band conducting arrangements by Oldfield himself. Tickets start from Dhs225.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 12, tickets from Dhs225, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Get some giggles at the Laughter Factory

Prepare for a hilarious night out as the Selfdrive Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club is back again. January’s stand-up selection includes Keith Johnson, Eleanor Tiernan, Saaniya Abbas, and Yash Bhardwaj who are all just gagging to get you giggling. Friday night’s show takes place at 8.30pm at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, with tickets priced from Dhs160.

Start The Year With 100% Guaranteed Happiness Tour, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, JBR, January 12 and 13, 8.30pm. Dhs160. Tel:(0)508786728. thelaughterfactory.com

Saturday, January 13

Shop unique pre-loved furniture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Brocante | Pre-loved Furniture Store (@labrocantedxb)

La Brocante is a quirky second-hand furniture pop-up located in Al Quoz. The hometown concept focuses on pre-loved and upcycled furniture. From one-off art pieces to statement furniture, the stock is constantly changing but one thing is for certain: You won’t find treasures like these anywhere else.

La Brocante, Al Quoz, Dubai. Jan 13 and 14, 10am to 5pm. Tel:(0)50 186 5149. @labrocantedxb

Get ready to samba

SUSHISAMBA is hosting its ad-hoc Rio Brunch this Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. The Rio Brunch features a sharing-style menu, which includes many of the house favourites that make SUSHISAMBA the most popular venue in town. Dishes include salmon tiradito, chicken taquitos and seabass anticuchos paired with unlimited cocktails. And since they’re celebrating all things Rio, expect to shake your tail feather with the samba dancers as the resident DJ keeps things lively.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Jan 13, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs699 (house) and Dhs799 (premium). Tel: (0)4 278 4888 . sushisamba.com

Join a painting workshop for Palestine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARANDA • برندة تيتا (@baranda_dxb)

Paint Palestine, a community for Palestine through art, is hosting a painting workshop at One Life this Saturday. Show your support and unleash your creativity at the one-off workshop followed by a deliciously wholesome lunch at One Life. The workshop starts at 12pm and costs Dhs150 per person.

One Life, Dubai Design District. January 13, 12pm to 2pm. Dhs150. @onelifed3

Try cake decorating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise Bakehouse (@rise.bakehouse)

If the start of the new year has got you thinking about trying something new, we’ve got you covered… Homegrown bakery Rise Bakehouse is hosting a cake decorating workshop this Saturday at 11am. Learn the basics of cake decorating and piping techniques with their deliciously moreish mini lunchbox cakes. The workshop costs Dhs210 per person with limited spots so be sure to book in advance.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, January 13, 11am. Dhs210. rise-bakehouse.com

See Michael McIntyre live

British funnyman Michael McIntyre is back with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is taking place on Saturday at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. Tickets to see his award-winning one-liners and hilariously clever anecdotes are on sale now. You can get your hands on them directly from the Coca-Cola Arena website: coca-cola-arena.com.

Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, from Dhs250, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, January 14

Get your roast dinner fix at The Guild

There’s nothing quite like a good old Sunday lunch and glass of red. You can now get your roast dinner fix at DIFC’s stunning new restaurant The Guild, from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. Start with beef carpaccio, burrata with tomatoes, and fresh bread before moving on to roast beef striploin, lamb shoulder, roast chicken, seabass, or roast eggplant with basil pesto served with crispy wood-oven roasties, baked cauliflower cheese, honey glazed parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, and lashings of gravy. There are bloody Marys and mimosas served throughout lunch from the trolley as well as live acoustic tunes by a talented musical duo. Save room for dessert as they have sticky toffee pudding, apple and rhubarb crumble, and bread and butter pudding.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

Chill out with a pool day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Spend the day with your toes in the sand and a cocktail in hand at the chic adult-only pool and beach club, Mare by Bussola. Dubai-born womenswear brand Second Summer has given a makeover to the stunning seafront spot and it’s got us dreaming of Ibizan summers. Shop their effortless linen collections, beachwear and swimwear at the pop-up boutique before relaxing on the sun loungers in the brand’s seasonal prints as well as parasols and cushions.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 9am to sunset. Weekdays Dhs300 minimum spend, Weekends Dhs500 minimum spend. Tel: (0)56 994 7429. bussoladubai.com

Try something new

Experience a unique SUP yoga and pilates session at Dubai’s stunning Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. Sessions take place every Sunday at 8am and 9am and are priced at Dhs157 per person. Relax your body and stretch it out on a paddle board inside the magnificent pool with the stunning beachfront backdrop. Pure bliss.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira Island, Dubai. Sundays at 8am and 9am. Tel:(0)4 376 6000. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Images: Social/Supplied