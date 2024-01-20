It’s a leap year this year…

Which means that February this year will have 29 days. One more day for more February fun in the capital. This month we have loads of big things happening, from Valentine’s Day to mega music stars making an appearance and big, big openings. Here is your full guide to doing February right.

Tennis action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

When: February 3 to 11

The capital is preparing to welcome a galaxy of top female tennis stars for its very own WTA-500 tournament from February 3 to 11, and world-class tennis action is guaranteed as these stars get set to raise a racquet. Tickets start at Dhs25, with qualifying rounds accessible for free on February 3 and 4.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11, 2024, @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Poolside Mediterranean dining at SAL

When: Throughout February

Already an icon of luxe barefoot bliss in Dubai, SAL is now open in Abu Dhabi, and will bring splashes, sips and some seriously delicious Mediterranean dining to Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, all by the shimmering sea. Sea you there.

SAL Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, opening February, jumeirah.com

Geeking out at the Middle East Film & Comic Con

When: February 9 to 11

Catch all the heroes of your cartoon-filled childhood at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, including the voices of characters like Garfield, Transformers’ Megatron and Scooby Doo, and even the Weasley Brothers. Tickets start at Dhs145.

Comic-Con, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from February 9 to 11, tickets from Dhs145, mefcc.com

Baccarini and burgers at SALT Camp

When: From February 24

Bangin’ burger brand SALT Camp is setting up its pink tents at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a pop-up with all things delicious. There will also be entertainment, art and cultural performances to complete this art-meets-food fest. From 12pm to 2am daily.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, February 24 to April 30, 12pm to 2am daily, @findsaltcamp

Rock and Roll-ing with Sting

When: February 3

As part of the Saadiyat Nights festival, rock legend Sting will take the stage for one night only on February 3. The party is going down on Saadiyat Island under the stars – surely one to remember. Prices start at Dhs200.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200, ticketmaster.ae

Laugh out loud with Trevor Noah

When: February 28

Funnyman Trevor Noah is bringing his ‘Off the Record’ tour to the capital at the Etihad Arena, on February 28 for a night of satire, side-splitting comedy, and live entertainment you don’t want to miss. Tickets start at Dhs295.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 28, Tel: (600) 511 115, @etihadarena

Three times the sporting action with TriYas

When: February 24

Whether you run, swim or bike, TriYas is the race for you. The 14th edition of the triathlon will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit and is open to both children and adults. Events include the junior triathlon, stand up paddling, super sprint, team relay, duathlon sprint and more.

TriYas, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 24, yasmarinacircuit.com

Jet off to the Amalfi Coast at the Amalfi Beach Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amalfi Beach Lounge (@amalfibeachlounge)



When: Throughout February

And you’ll never even have to leave the city. The Amalfi Beach Lounge at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri has all the ingredients: a stunning sunset, expertly crafted beverages and the Mediterranean experience you need. Because everyone knows you can never have too many Italian concepts.

Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri L Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 509 8555, @shangrilaabudhabi

Island hopping with Sea Safari

When: Throughout February

Live out your sailing dreams with this nautical tour. Scenic stops include Salt Island and Bahrani Island, and as you traverse the different isles in the capital during this six-hour experience, you can sip on a chilled soda, play your own tunes, and appreciate the finer things in life. Dhs450 per person.

seasafari.ae

Celebrate love with Candlelight Concerts

When: February 18

Celebrating love amidst the romantic glow of thousands of candles – you’ll have to agree this is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is hosting a special edition of Candlelight Concerts on February 18, featuring music from popular movies such as Love Actually, La La Land, Aladdin and others.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, February 18. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @candlelight.concerts

Treat your special someone at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

When: February 14

This Valentine’s Day, honour your special someone over a magical dinner under the stars, and a private gazebo at seaside eat, Mermaid. The whole affair begins with a welcome glass of premium bubbly and a sumptuous spread of seafood and Mediterranean delights, as you’re serenaded by a live band, an exclusive red-carpet walkway, and elegant dinner table decorations. Post-dinner, you’re treated to two complimentary beverages per person at Arela Terrace & Bar.

Mermaid, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6.30pm, Dhs,2500 per couple.. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Get your fill of soul-warming ramen at Daikan Izakaya

When: Throughout February

This one is my personal favourite, and I will represent it any chance I get. A family-owned business with humble beginnings in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai, this small, wholesome eatery is adored for its soulful bowls of Japanese ramen. When the brand expanded into Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay in December 2021, its menu offering expanded too, paving the way for Daikan Ramen to become Daikan Izakaya in the capital. Read our review here.

Daikan Izakaya, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 12pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

Go to space with the whole family at the Louvre

When: February 16 and 17

Spend not one, but two Nights at the Museum (the iconic movie style) at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, with a lineup of fun activities planned for the whole family inspired by the children exhibit Picturing the Cosmos, over two days. On February 16 you and your family can join other likeminded individuals for a moon-gazing experience. Tickets cost just Dhs25, and can be purchased here. On February 17, the whole family can catch a screening of funny family-friendly flick Space Jam. Book your spot for this free session here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Feb 16 and 17, Tel: (600) 565566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Get brunching at Ting Irie

When: Throughout February

The Groove Pon di Beach Brunch is a night of ultimate throwbacks, packed with the grooviest 70s, 80s and 90s Funk, Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop classics. The menu features dishes such as Caribbean pepper shrimp, jerk hummus, rasta pasta, and more. Pair your meals with cocktails, mocktails, spirits, wines and beers. It will cost you Dhs265 for three courses and unlimited drinks for three hours.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Jam it out with Alicia Keys for Saadiyat Nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)



When: February 17

American singer, songwriter, producer and certified queen Alicia Keys is coming to Abu Dhabi this February. One of the biggest, most best-selling artists in the world, she will be performing in the capital as part of Saadiyat Nights, the three-month open-air musical event series. Keys will take to the stage on February 17 to belt out some of her greatest hits, including smash success tracks like Girl On Fire, If I Ain’t Got You, Fallin and No One

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 17, from Dhs295, ticketmaster.ae

Celebrate all things Africa at the All Africa Festival (AAF)

When: February 2 to 4

Global African stars including Congolese French singer and songwriter, Maitre Gims, show-stopping Nora Fatehi and dancehall ace Stonebwoy, with more names in tow, will headline the All Africa Festival (AAF) at Etihad Park from February 2 to 4, 2024. Expect global hitmakers, award-winning music and food, and a culturally immersive experience synonymous with the AAF to greet you at Etihad Park.

All Africa Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 2 to 4 2024, from Dhs87, Ticketmaster.ae, www.allafricafestival.com

Calling all foodies to the The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELT Middle East (@melt.mideast)

When: February 24 to 25

Famed television personality, Family Feud star and major Abu Dhabi enthusiast Steve Harvey, is bringing with him the capital’s pioneering ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey,’ which promises to keep you eat-ertained.

The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Feb 24 and 25, from Dhs75, yasmarinacircuit.com

Welcome the Year of the Dragon at Hakkasan

When: February 9 to 24

Indulge in highlights such as the smoked eight treasure duck, the wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles, and to conclude your meal, the cayenne chocolate mousse accompanied by a spicy raspberry compote and salted streusel. For beverages, sip on the red dragon, available as a cocktail or a mocktail. For the festive entertainment, a vibrant lion dance will entertain you on February 9 and 10.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs488. Tel: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi