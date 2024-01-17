It’s affordable, too…

It’s the season for art and culture events in the UAE, and if you stay in the capital and want to head to a festival in our neighbouring city Dubai, the best way to do it is via The Culture Bus.

Bought to you by 421 Arts Campus, the Culture Bus is back, taking culture vultures on an exciting tour to some of the most exciting art festivals across Dubai.

The tickets to hop on board cost just Dhs30 – which is way cheaper than a taxi ride over. For those who drive, it’s also a great option as you don’t have to spend money on petrol, nor waste your energy which you can instead use up at the festivals. Tickets can be purchased on 421.online

But a trip to the venue and back home isn’t all you will receive. You can nab discounted rates on tickets, plus guided tours so you can learn much more as you soak it all in at the festival.

The tours this season so far are listed below:

Al Qouz Arts Festival: January 28, 2024 (you can read more about the festival here)

Sikka Arts Fest: March 2, 2024

Art Dubai: March 3, 2024

For more information on the Culture Bus, contact the team on 02 676 8803 or email on hello@421.online

Want to enjoy a cultural experience in the capital?

For writers, there’s a special event titled Writers’ Suhoor at 421 Arts Campus taking place on March 17 you can sign up for. The event will gather together wordsmiths who will be able to exchange writings, engage in readings and enjoy a meal together. This is the perfect gathering for writers or those who need inspiration to join others on their literary journey.

Another cultural event titled Block Barty is set to take place on February 24 to 26 and March 22 to 24, where artists and creatives can showcase their talents, performances and more. Stay tuned to @421.online for more details.

For more on all the upcoming arts and culture events in Dubai, visit this link here and for all the exciting events taking place in Abu Dhabi, from epic concerts to musicals and festivals, head here.

Images: Supplied by 421 Arts Campus