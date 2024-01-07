Complete with lunch, pool access and some much-needed pampering…

If you’re looking for a relaxing day that doesn’t break the bank, then look no further than these spa day deals in Dubai. As well as offering a pampering choice of treatment, many come with lunch or afternoon tea included, and some also offer pool and beach access.

Here are 7 fabulous spa day deals in Dubai for your next pamper session.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A Thai-inspired paradise that overlooks the hotel’s inviting lagoon, treat yourself to an afternoon of relaxation and indulgence at the Anantara Spa. First up, it’s treatment time, with a choice of a 60-minute massage, facial or hammam in the fragrant surrounds of your treatment room. Then there’s a three-hour afternoon tea to enjoy, which features fine sandwiches of smoked salmon, mini-pastries and freshly baked scones. You can upgrade to include unlimited prosecco for three hours for an extra Dhs100 to add a little sparkle to your afternoon.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 10am to 2pm (spa) 2pm to 5pm (afternoon tea), Monday to Friday, Dhs550 or Dhs650 including Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 567 8140. anantara.com

Banyan Tree Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai

The newly unveiled Banyan Tree hotel on Bluewaters is putting a fresh focus on wellness on the island, and if you’re looking for a relaxing mid-week treat for you and your bestie, you’ll want to check this out. Available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, you day will start with a rejuvenating body treatment delivered by the Banyan Tree experts to begin your self-care journey, then you’ll get to enjoy all-day access to the Banyan Tree pool and beach. To keep you fuelled, there’s an afternoon tea available from 2pm to 5pm, offering tiered towers of treats from 2pm to 5pm.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, 10am to 10pm, Weds and Thurs, Dhs1,300 for two. Tel: (0)50 864 2876. banyantree.com

Blended Wellness

The home of all things beauty, fitness and wellness on the Palm Jumeirah, it’s hard to put Blended Wellness in just one box. When you’re looking for a relaxing spot to get together with your besties, this is a top option, with a number of packages that combine spa facilities with fitness classes, lunch or pool days. With the Blended Beach Day, you’ll pay Dhs500 for a 60-minute signature massage and access to the relaxing salt cave. Then, you can head to The 305, a neighbouring beach club housed within The Club, for pool and beach access, plus a Dhs100 voucher to redeem on food and drink. If you want to add in lunch, then book the Ula X Blended Escape, where for the same price you get a 60-minute massage, then a three-course lunch, two drinks and all-day pool and beach access at Ula.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

ReFIVE, Five Palm Jumeirah

A hedonistic party pad on the trunk of The Palm might not seem like a typical spot for a pamper session, but FIVE Palm Jumeirah is no ordinary hotel. It just so happens to be home to one of the most contemporarily beautiful spas in the city, and offers a daily spa day deal that includes a treatment, lunch and beach access for Dhs399. You’ll get your glow on 45 minute massage or facial in one of the sumptuous treatment rooms, and enjoy access to the gorgeous spa facilities, which includes a rooftop pool that’s a more relaxed alternative to the hotel’s social party pool. There’s also lunch thrown in too, with the option to dine at all-day dining BLVD on One, Mediterranean tapas by the sea at Beach by FIVE or refined Italian, Cinque.

ReFive, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

In the traditional Arabian surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, pampering is given a regionally-inspired touch. The resort’s five-star leisure facilities blend the east with the west, and include a dozen treatment rooms tranquility lounges, hot and cold plunge pools and steam rooms. Plus, there’s the golden stretch of private beach and landscaped swimming pools set in the resort’s neatly manicured gardens. Book yourself a wellness daycation to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and you’ll get to work up a sweat with a 30-minute group exercise class, relax at the pool or beach and be pampered with a 90-minute wellness treatment. Also included, you’ll get to fuel up with lunch at the pretty alfresco poolside lounge, La Baie.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs935. Tel: (0)4 318 6521. ritzcarlton.com

Uptown Spa, SO/ Uptown Dubai

One of the newer addresses in the city, SO/Uptown is a stylish new address on the edge of JLT. If you’re looking for a relaxing day out with your besties, then the Massage, Martinis & Me deal on Wednesday is one you need to know about. It begins in the bright, chic spa, where you’ll get to relax with a 60 minute massage, then get 20 per cent off any further treatments. There’s access to the Lazuli pool – complete with plush loungers and swim-up bar – and two martinis for you to toast to girls’ day.

Lazuli and Uptown Spa by SO/, SO/ Uptown Dubai, 10am to 7pm, Wednesdays, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. so-hotels.com

Waldorf Astoria Spa, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

If it’s truly sumptuous pampering you’re in need of, the half day package at Waldorf Astoria Spa, a beacon of regal wellness set out across 3,200 square metres of indoor space, designed to evoke maximum zen. You’ll get to curate three hours of spa treatments, all of which combine traditional therapies with luxurious products, and then get to complete your daycay with a delicious lunch. Options include a meal at chic poolside restaurant, Palm Avenue; or a delightful afternoon tea at Peacock Alley, with beautiful views of Palm Jumeirah.

Waldorf Astoria Spa, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs1,850. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. hilton.com