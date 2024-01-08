As we head into February…

Let’s all have a little reminder that all days in the capital are fun days, no matter weekend or weekday. Abu Dhabi has something for everyone – the foodies and the art enthusiasts, the fitness fiends and the sports fans, the thrill seekers and the peace keepers. Just have a look at this list, and take your pick.

Here are 8 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, January 29

Live the wellness babe life at Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha

The long-awaited Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha is finally open. Designed for women and children, the facility, while being padel-centric, and has some high praise already, rightly coined a lifestyle and escapist haven. The club packs a host of wellness-centric activities including yoga, Pilates, functional training and HIIT as well as a Mediterranean eat, an infinity pool and a private beach.

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)54 995 5036. @matchaalbateen

Do a wine and cheese night, because why not?

Sneak into the private wine cellar of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s stunning Lexx Bar, no less, every evening to discover an array of cellar wines, fine cheese and charcuterie. Available daily from 5pm to 1.30am, tuck into tasty cheese and charcuterie from around the globe, and pair it with glasses of wine, with packages starting from Dhs135. Having too gouda time to go home? Additional bottles of cellar wine are priced from Dhs85.

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche, 5pm to 1.30am daily, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyattrestaurants.com

Tuesday, January 30

Experience a lasagna festival because surely you haven’t done that before

Villa Toscana is hosting a lasagna festival, and if you’re shocked, then so are we. Choose one of the five region-specific lasagna or opt for the tasting menu featuring three varieties. Explore diverse flavours from Liguria and Emilia Romagna, Tuscany & Lazio, Campania, Calabria and Sicily, offering a unique taste of Italy in each layered delight. From January 19 to 31, 7pm to 11pm. Dhs95 per person for A La Carte menu and Dhs165 per person for the tasting menu with a choice of 3 lasagnas.

Villa Toscana, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Jan 19 to 31, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs95, Tel: (0) 2 694 4553 or email restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

Escape into the desert with One Degree Cafe

The One Degree Cafe Winter pop-up is known for being a more traditional Arabian experience. Think camels, bedouin tents, traditional music, tanoora and fire shows as well as kid-friendly activities and more. The Desert pop-up will be open daily from 5pm until 1am as per their socials and if you’re looking for the location, you can head over to their bio for the Google Maps pin drop, or if you’re too eager – click here. The winter cafe is a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and you can easily find it by travelling down the Al Ain road (E66) as if you were travelling towards the Dubai Outlet Mall.

One Degree Cafe, Margham, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. @onedegree.ae

Wednesday, January 31

Go for an authentic Italian business lunch at Paradiso

Celebrating Italy’s flavours, this multi-course indulgence will have you feeling satiated all week long. Special starters like their burrata heirloom tomatoes and truffle arancini will get you off to the perfect start, with marvellous mains like the ribeye steak and grilled sea bass taking centre stage. Dessert selections like the panna cota sweeten the deal, rounding off a fantastic business lunch deal by the wonderful waterfront.

Paradiso, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs110 for 2 courses, Dhs 130 for 3 courses. Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Catch Manar Abu Dhabi one last time

Due to popular demand , the light art festival had been extended, and after a fantastic run, is finally coming to an end. Catch for one last time all artworks, installations and commissions across all 7 locations in the emirate, including those at Lulu Island, Corniche Road, Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island, Al Samaliyah Island, Eastern Mangroves, and of course, the eye-catching ones you’ve seen throughout the festive season at Fahid Island.

@publicartabudhabi

Thursday, February 1

Welcome Valentine’s early at Chai Lobby Lounge

Pearl Rotana’s Chai Lobby Lounge is serving up a special valentine’s day-themed experience all month long, and a tempting selection of confectionary treats and sweet delicacies await. Dig in to a range of specialty teas, hot and cold beverages, delicious pastries, light meals and snacks, as well as valentine’s classics including pralines, chocolate creations and cakes to enjoy yourself or gift to your loved ones. Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Feb 1 to 22, 7am to 8pm, from Dhs20. Tel (0)2 307 5553. @pearlrotana

Soak up some nature at Jubail Mangrove Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubail Mangrove Park (@jubail_mangrove_park)

The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi is an absolute must-visit for nature-seekers. A huge boardwalk will take visitors on a nature trail through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and, take it from us, it’s amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as guided boardwalk tours, kayak trips, and e-canoe tours of the mangroves.

@jubail_mangrove_park

Images: Supplied/Getty