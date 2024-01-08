Let’s make this week a good one…

It’s a new week in Dubai which means plenty of fun and fantastic new things to check out across this city. No matter your plans – keep your New Year’s momentum going.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Dubai this week…

Monday, January 8

Keep your Veganuary vibes strong

January means Veganuary – and if you’ve made the promise to yourself to lay off the animal-based products then we salute you. There are a plethora of incredible restaurants across Dubai that are stepping onto the Veganuary train and making a conscious effort to do better for the planet and for each other. We’d recommend checking out the new menu at Moli by SHI, an upscale Chinese venue in Dubai Hills Business Park. They have a wonderful set menu to check out. For a full list of restaurants keeping it vegan, click here.

Moli by SHI, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai Hills, Mon to Thu 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 276 3338 molibyshi.com

Are we also saying yes to mocktails?

It’s practically tradition to say yes to dry Jan, and while we here at What’s On HQ do tend to struggle a little – we have all made the pact to stick to our guns as much as possible this January. Where better to go for post-work drinks than a bar that only serves up mocktails? We’re talking about TVM at The Fridge in Al Quoz. The creative cocktails are crafted using a range of high-quality, 0 per cent volume ingredients along with botanicals and fresh fruit.

TVM @ The Fridge, The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 9pm, @tvmatthefridge

Tuesday, January 9

Relish in one of our favourite outdoor markets

MOTB is back with a bang. This year at d3 you can expect a very long list of incredible food vendors, shopping pop-ups and make-up lovers will be catered to with a one-of-a-kind Fenty Beauty drive-in at the D3 parking lot.

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, Jan 5 to 14, free entry. Mon to Thurs 4pm to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 12am. @dsf_markets

Okay maybe one cheat meal is worth it

All you can eat isn’t very New Year, New Me of us but look we can’t help it – and who would say no to unlimited Jerk ‘n’ Lime at Miss Lily’s? We’re talking wings, jeck chicken, lamb chops, fried plantain, short ribs and more. Taking place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 11pm guests can choose their platter and any three times from the grill plus signature drinks for only Dhs250 per person.

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Tues from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 356 2900 @misslilysdxb

Wednesday, January 10

Check out a brand-new brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby’s Estate UAE (@tobysestate.ae)

We mean a brewery of the coffee variety however, Toby’s Estate is officially open for business in Jumeirah and this is the perfect excuse to get your daily dose of caffeine at a cute cafe. Not just stylish and beautiful, the cafe also is a place for coffee aficionados to gather and enjoy signature and classic drinks.

Toby’s Estate, various locations in Dubai. @tobysestate.ae

Spot the Smurfs

Taking over City Centre Mirdif, the Smurfs will be at your disposal for some incredibly fun activities for you and your little ones. The magic forest will be open and you can step into Papa Smurf’s house and play interactive games.

City Centre Mirdif, Jan 4 to 15.

Thursday, January 11

Beach clubbing, without the vowels

If Dubai has plenty of something in particular, we can guarantee that it is beach clubs. But at the end of 2023, we said hello to another BCH:CLB (beach club) which is doing things a little bit differently. At the centre of the venue is a super-sized infinity pool with day beds for two scattered across the water. Opening rates for sun beds are Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a new era of leisure at BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)58575 0805. @bchclbdxb

Keep the fireworks coming

New Year’s Eve has officially been and gone but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to the stunning fireworks show just yet. Taking place at The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island, alongside the beautiful drone shows at 8pm and 10pm you can also catch fireworks from 9pm.