If you’re looking to add a little bit of fun to your week in Dubai then we have some of the top options for you. No matter your plans, make sure you’re still sticking to those New Years’ Resolutions and making the most of another fabulous week.

Here are 8 things that are sure to inject a little fun into your week in Dubai.

Monday, January 15

Get your chakras balanced

Keep that health and wellness January strong with Address Grand Cree Harbour’s stunning Yoga Studio. The studio is ideal for deep relaxation. Classes start from Dhs75.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek, lessons starting from Dhs75 per person. Tel: (0)4 275 8844

Revel in the newest big kids’ playground

Round up the group… After four successful years at Bluewaters, Brass Monkey has officially opened its second Dubai venue at the new licensed dining destination, C2 in City Walk. The two-storey adult-only playground features bowling, arcade games, pool tables, two outdoor terraces, and more.

Brass Monkey, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 582 2244. @brassmonkeysocial

Tuesday, January 16

Midweek mixology masterclass

Okay, technically it isn’t midweek and we should still be doing Dry January. But this week is an exception with a masterclass taking place at Barfly by Buddha Bar. Mixologists all the way from 28HongKong Street in Singapore will be making their way across the waters for an expert class.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, January 16 from 2pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)54 994 1460 barflydubai.ae

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Reel Palestine

Celebrating the reunion of Reel Palestine. The fantastic Soul Kitchen will be hosting a wonderful event full of nibbles, film chatter and indie Palestinian tunes. Entry costs Dhs250.

Soul Kitchen, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Tues Jan 16 from 7pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 836 0900 @soulkitcendxb

Wednesday, January 17

Catch the official premier of Pluma

A water show we have been excited to experience, Pluma will officially hit the circuit this week. The charming tale of self-discovery and empowerment. Tickets start from Dhs95.

Pluma Circus Tent, Dubai Festival City Mall, until Feb 18, tickets from Dhs95. dubai.platinumlist.net

Who would say no to raclette?

It might be considered part of the smellier cheeses, however, that’s how you know it’s a good cheese. Raclette nights at Grapeskin come with all of the quintessential sides including potatoes, pickles and cured meats, it is priced at Dhs200 for two and for an additional Dhs100 you can enjoy a bottle of wine.

Grapeskin, Al Multaqa Street, La Ville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, Weds 5pm to 11pm, from Dhs200 for two. Tel: (0)4 403 3111 @grapeskindubai

Thursday, January 18

Start the weekend extra early

If you’re looking for a brunch that serves up an African fusion of bites then look no further than Kiza Restaurant and Lounge. The venue has just launched an incredible new Thursday evening brunch from 8pm to 10pm. Think Tunisian chicken tacos, Jollof and plenty of other incredible dishes.

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Thu from 8pm to 10pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. @kizadubai

It’s the start of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic returns to Emirates Golf Club, complete with its biggest and best range of entertainment and hospitality to date. Of course, there’ll be plenty of golf, too. General admission is free.

Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, Jan 18 to 21, general admission free, dubaidesertclassic.com

Late-night drinks?

Sneakily located in the elusive The Nice Guy, we present to you a brand new concept – Hush Hush. It is the perfect spot to enjoy late-night drinks and enjoy those early weekend vibes.

Hush Hush inside The Nice Guy, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Wed to Sun 11pm onwards. @theniceguydubai

