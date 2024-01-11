Got what it takes to take on the iron path?

The Bear Grylls Explorer Camp has an exciting announcement to make and it’s sure to get all the adrenaline junkies going. The highly anticipated Via Ferrata experience is coming to Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah and it’s the perfect opportunity for adventurers and mountain climbers to take their skills to the next level.

Starting on Saturday, January 13, daredevils ages 14 and above are invited by the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp to go the extra mile with this challenge – conquer a 120-metre elevated mountain along a 3km route that requires four hours to complete.

This is your unique chance to scale and explore a breathtaking part of the protected rugged Hajar Mountain range.

What’s going up? (because we don’t want anything going down here)

The Via Ferrata attraction covers some truly stunning parts of the peak. The course includes a Burma bridge, zip lines and challenging vertical climbs, as well as a 120-metre elevation that sounds pretty daunting but pays off with the stunning views of the beauty and ruggedness of the Ras Al Khaimah landscape from that height.

Essentially, the course follows the mountain routes of hiking and includes ladders that connect with a Burma bridge and two zip lines that measure 60 metres and 280 metres respectively.

The approximately four-hour experience is for individuals weighing between 40kg and 110kg, with a minimum height of 125cm. Good physical fitness and flexibility are a requirement, naturally. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of achievement.

In safe hands

If safety is something you’re worrying about, fret not because the highest and most secure safety measures have been put in place to ensure that you have the best experience.

All necessary safety equipment, as well as on-site medical facilities and 24-hour security, is available. The fearless team of instructors and experts are well-prepared to handle emergencies, implementing evacuation routes and risk control measures as and when required.

You can book the experience at www.beargryllscamp.ae, call (0) 56 501 5831 or email at info@beargryllscamp.ae. It’s open to the public every Saturday and Sunday starting January 13 at 9am.

Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, Sat and Sun starting Jan 13, 9am, Tel: (0) 56 501 5831, info@beargryllscamp.ae, www.beargryllscamp.ae

Images: Supplied