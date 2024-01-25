Who said brunch should be limited to the afternoon…

Love a good brunch? You don’t need to wake up early in the morning to enjoy one as there are some great evening brunches in Abu Dhabi to try out.

Here are 9 restaurants to enjoy an evening brunch in Abu Dhabi.

Cyan Brasserie

Kickstart the weekend on Friday evening post work at Cyan Brasserie at Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi. The evening brunch includes a number of dishes from a seafood tower to French mains and live stations. You can pair with sparkling (Dhs325) or bubbly (Dhs395) and live entertainment. Book at least 24 hours in advance.

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs225 for soft, Dhs325 for sparkling and Dhs395 for bubbly, Tel: (0)50 765 6435, hyattrestaurants.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Award-winning Italian restaurant offers a family friendly brunch on Friday evening from 6pm to 11pm for Dhs190. The finest flavours of Italy can be sampled including the cheese and antipasti, and you can pair it with a selection of premium beverages to choose from.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana – Capital Centre, Embassies District, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs190 per adult, 50% off for children ages 6 to 12, under 5s free, Tel: (02) 307 5551. rotana.com

Hakkasan

An elegant affair awaits at Hakkasan’s Friday evening brunch. It features unlimited cocktails, sparkling, wine, beer, house spirits which you can enjoy alongside a specially curated menu for Dhs488 per person. Your bites include supreme Peking ducks with caviar, a selection of popular dim sums, salt and pepper squid, smoked wagyu beef ribs and more. For a sweet treat, pick from a decadent dessert selection.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, from 6pm every Fri, Dhs488 for cocktails, sparkling, wine, beer and house spirits and Dhs728 for bubbles, Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Library Bar

Titled ‘Writer’s Block’, this Friday brunch at The Abu Dhabi Edition runs every Friday from 7pm with delectable sharing bites and unlimited literature inspired beverages. Prices start from Dhs195 per person.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Fri 7pm to 12am, Dhs195 for soft, Dhs295 for cocktail and house, Dhs395 bubbles, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Lock, Stock & Barrel

From 8pm to 11pm, LSB at Yas Bay offers up a midweek brunch every Wednesday for unlimited food and drinks for Dhs200. Running from 8pm to 11pm, fuel up with delicious unlimited bites and fresh beverages. A great way to celebrate hump day. View the menu here.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed, from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs200 per person, Tel: (0)2 4 423 8308, @lockstockabudhabi

Punjab Grill

Michelin Select restaurant, Punjab Grill is offering a weekend brunch fusing kebabs, tikkas and chaats. Expect dishes such as malai chicken tikka, green masala shrimps, malai mushroom, daal makhani, and more. For the vegetarians, there’s some great options too including corn pakodas, avocado papdi chaat, etc. To cool off your palate after your meal, there’s mango cheesecake and a paan ki rasmalai. You can pair your brunch with bottomless hops, house grapes and frozen margaritas for three hours. Prices start from Dhs195++.

Punjab Grill Abu Dhabi, Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Fri, 6.30pm, Dhs195++, Tel: (02) 449 9839, venetianvillage.ae

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

One of the best rooftop bars on Yas Bay offers a 7pm to 11pm brunch where you can enjoy a sharing set menu and unlimited beverages.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs300 soft and Dhs450 house, over 21s only, Tel: (0)50 601 1194, siddhartalounge-abudhabi.com

Teatro

Over Teatro’s Saturdays evening brunch, you can indulge in signature dishes spanning five cuisines – Thai, Japanese Sushi, Chinese, Indian and Italian. Some of the dishes include braised wagyu cheek, wagyu tenderloin, surf and turf and more.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, Dhs195 for soft, Dhs295 for selected and cocktails, Dhs120 per child aged 6-12, Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

Ting Irie Abu Dhabi

The Groove Pon di Beach Brunch is a night of ultimate throwbacks, packed with the grooviest 70s, 80s and 90s Funk, Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop classics. The menu features dishes such as Caribbean pepper shrimp, jerk hummus, rasta pasta, and more. Pair your meals with cocktails, mocktails, spirits, wines and beers. It will cost you Dhs265 for three courses and unlimited drinks for three hours.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

