It’s been a slightly quiet start to 2024 for the nightclubgoers and party people of Dubai. But things are starting to pick up again this week with some pretty spectacular performances and parties happening across Dubai. Superstar Ed Sheeran is here and we have quite a few well-known DJs and artists taking on our favourite venues.

Here are all the parties and performances happenin’ in Dubai this week.

Wednesday, January 17

Headie One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Club DXB (@blackclubdxb)

Known for his hits including Only One Freestyle, Ain’t It Different and his latest track, Rivals. Headie One will be taking on Black this week for a night full of straight bangers. He has worked alongside grime legends including Stormzy, Aitch and Dave.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, tickets available at the door, door policy applies. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

Thursday, January 18

Chelina Manuhutu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ling Ling Ultra Lounge (@linglingultralounge)

Taking place at Ling Ling Dubai this week, DJ Chelina Manuhutu will be taking over the decks from 1am to 3am. Having performed at festivals including Elrow, Ultra and Electric Daisy Carnival so the night is sure to be high energy and full of unmatched vibes.

Ling Ling, The Royal Atlantis, Palm Jumeirah, min spend Dhs5,000 per table. @linglingdubai

KidInk

Let’s just be honest, let’s just be real – this is kind of a big deal. The rapper will be hosted by Black for one night only, so you don’t want to miss it as it is guaranteed to be a banger of a night out. He is known for working with Chris Brown on tracks like Show Me and Main Chick. He also has some dope hits such as his newest song Mykonos Flow.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, tickets available at the door, door policy applies. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

Friday, January 19

Ed Sheeran

Global megastar and British crooner Ed Sheeran is making his way to Dubai to serenade us all for two exclusive nights as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. All set to perform at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, the musician will take the stage, with tour guest Calum Scott, to deliver some of his biggest, record-breaking hits, as well as tracks from his new albums, Autumn Variations and ‘-‘(Deluxe), released in 2023.

Ed Sheeran, The Sevens Stadium, Jan 19 and 20, doors open at 4pm, show starts at 8pm, Dhs595, tickets available at platinumlist.net and edsheerandxb.com

Seth Troxler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)

Get ready to head to the desert as American DJ Seth Troxler gets ready for a stellar performance at one of our favourite venues, Terra Solis Dubai. Doors open at 8pm and tickets start from Dhs150.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Swae Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU DUBAI (@clubbludubai)

One-half of the hip-hop duo, Rae Sremmurd – Swae Lee will be performing at Club Blu this weekend. The duo are known for viral tracks such as Black Beetles, No Flex Zone, and No Type. They have worked alongside the likes of Quavo, Pharrell and Nicki Minaj.

Blu Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 bludubai.ae @clubbludubai

Saturday, January 20

Birds of Mind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

The electronic dance duo Birds of Mind will be headed to the Palm hotspot Surfclub this weekend for a long overdue performance back on the sands of Dubai. They will be performing at the iconic Vagabond Saturdays and will be supported by Kaytek, Stasti Stanlin and more.

Surfclub, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 589 5444 @surfclubdubai

Sunday, January 21

Pablo Fierro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verde Beach Dubai (@verdebeachdubai)



The gorgeous Beach Club and restaurant, Verde will be hosting none other than Pablo Fierro this weekend for a spectacular gig on the sand. Known for his electronic sounds and for collaborating with giants in the industry such as Black Coffee and Louie Vega, it’s a guaranteed banger of an evening.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah street, Umm Suqeim. Tel: (0)4 228 5053 @verdebeachdubai

