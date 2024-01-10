What would Dubai be without brunch?

Until you have attended your first brunch, you surely can’t call yourself a true Dubai resident. Buffet brunches have recently been overtaken by a la carte brunch-style menus, however, some of the longest-running and most iconic brunches still offer the classic buffet style, boasting a multiplicity of cuisines.

Why should one have to choose between Italian, Asian or Mexican when you can have it all at so many amazing venues in the city? Whether you’re looking to bring your family, celebrate a special occasion, or just want to mix up your brunch roster, here are 19 buffet brunches in Dubai that you need to check out.

Saturday

Anise

Taste the world with this buffet brunch at InterContinental’s all-day dining restaurant, Anise. This family-friendly feast offers cuisines from across the globe, served up at an array of live cooking stations catering to all palates, moods and flavours. The eight live cooking stations allow you to watch the chefs show off their skills while you enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Anise, Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs120 children aged six to 12.. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @anisedubai

Brasserie 2.0

Brasserie 2.0 is the stylish home of one of Dubai’s most popular buffet brunches. With a stunning outdoor setting overlooking the lush greens and palm trees of Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa’s grounds, you’ll enjoy dishes from over 10 live cooking stations – including fresh seafood displays, moreish meats and a charcuterie counter – plus unlimited drinks and live music courtesy of About Last Night. It’s not one to be missed.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Saturday, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs850 premium, Dhs250 child. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

Bubbalicious (Saturday and Sunday)

One of the most iconic brunches in the city, Bubbalicious is renowned for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. With brunches occurring on both Saturday and Sunday you can take your pick on whether you’re looking for more of a party on a Saturday, or a relaxed family atmosphere to unwind on a Sunday. Here you can indulge in an array of dishes, smoked salmon, oysters, scotch eggs, fresh breads, cheese and hummus before getting stuck into international favourites such as curries, fish and chips or a roast on Sundays. Both days, it’s washed down with an array of unlimited drinks that includes an extensive array of cocktails.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai 1pm to 4pm Saturday, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs300 children aged six to 12; 1pm to 4pm Sunday, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs200 children aged six to 12. Tel:(0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen

Crescendo

Take your tastebuds on an around-the-world trip without leaving your seat at the Fork and Cork brunch. It is located inside the relaxed Anantara The Palm’s all-day dining restaurant, Crescendo, and welcomes families, too. There are a range of packages to suit everyone’s budget, and well worth it for special occasions. Grab a table on the outside terrace, make a beeline for the rotisserie chicken or the freshly baked pizza and round off the afternoon with a visit to the enormous chocolate fountain.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs400 soft, Dhs555 sparkling, Dhs950 Champagne, Dhs195 children aged five to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Dukes The Palm

A Britpop-inspired brunch takes over Dukes’ Great British Restaurant every Saturday where Britpop beats from the ‘90s play loud and British grub reigns supreme. Join for the whole day as pool and kid’s club access is included.

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. @dukesthepalm

Ewaan

Nestled in the luxurious grounds of the Palace Downtown, Ewaan’s long-standing Saturday brunch is a suitably regal affair. The Arabian themed setting has incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, which can be appreciated from a sprawling terrace that gets lively as the afternoon goes on. Food covers a range of Arabic, continental and international specialities served at a sumptous buffet that promises 1001 delectable flavours. Highlights include the outdoor live BBQ station, premium ribeye and the Omani lobster.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com

Jumeirah Al Qasr

In the palatial surrounds of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Saturday brunch is one of those all-out feasts with something for everyone. There’s an eclectic mix of international cuisines all served up at live cooking stations that are dotted across the terrace, and you’ll want to come hungry to sample your way around all of them. Once brunch finishes at 4pm, the party continues at Bar Buci, where you’ll get 20 per cent off the menu while enjoying panoramic Burj Al Arab views.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs750 Champagne, Dhs325 children aged four to 11.. Tel: (800) 32 3232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

This family brunch at the chic Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is as great for children as it is for adults. An excellent brunch from the Family Brunch Dubai team, who’ve clearly nailed the formula: good food, great locations, and an assortment of children’s activities and live entertainment.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs530 sparkling, Dhs150 children aged 4 to 11, under threes free. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. @agradbabrunchdubai

Mezzerie

Dig into the best of land and sea at Mezzerie’s magical family-friendly Saturday brunch, Once Upon A Brunch. Bringing fairytales to life through an impressive roster of entertainment, it’s definitely one for the little ones, with roaming princesses, a play area, children’s stage, and jesters and magicians passing by each table. There’s plenty for the adults too, with a gin garden and live music, paired with an international array of dining delights and unlimited drinks. Once the brood is well fed, send them off to the Coco Kid’s Club, while you sit back and soak up the sun – and the sips, with pool and beach plus Coco’s Kids Club access until 7pm.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs320 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs100 children aged seven to 12. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. @mezzerie. hilton.com

Saffron 2.0

With more than 220 dishes and 20 live cooking stations, you’re spoiled for choice at Saffron 2.0, Dubai’s ultimate adults-only party brunch. Expect live dancers and music, cuisines from around the globe, a smartly dressed crowd and chart-topping bangers all day. The swanky spot at Atlantis, The Palm enjoys legendary status – and rightfully so.

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs495 house, Dhs535 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 0800. atlantis.com

Soul St

A carnival of colour and flavour is brought to life at the big Saturday buffet brunch, SoulCaliCool Brunch at Soul St. Expect to embark on a global culinary adventure inspired by food truck festivals from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos, sliders, or aromatic Indian dishes, you can make your way around and around the live stations to fill your plate with dishes from around the world. Alongside the food, there’s improptu dance shows, a live DJ and Champagne showers that really get the party going – plus three hours of unlimited drinks. Afterwards, make your way to MiMi’s pool club just outside for three house drinks for Dhs100.

Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs349. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. soul.st/dubai

Sloane’s

With live cooking stations and an international buffet, Sloane’s is a great family-friendly Saturday feast. They have a fantastic selection of seafood, live cooking stations, and entertainment for the little ones. Unwind with your loved ones as you peruse through the sleek interiors of Sloane, filling your plates high with delicious treats every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Sloane’s Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. sloanes-dubai.com

The London Social Brunch

In true Dubai fashion everything is right on your doorstep, including all of your favourite flavours from London. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR’s London Social Brunch is every foodie’s paradise, with 12 live cooking stations taking you on a culinary journey through Borough Market, China Town, Soho and more.To take full advantage of Dubai’s gorgeous weather, the lawn area has been extended to maximise outdoor seating. Now that alfresco season is upon us, this stunning garden setting will allow guests to soak up Dubai’s winter sun. With a Pimm’s in hand, this London-inspired brunch will almost feel like British summertime.

London Social Brunch, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house and cocktails, Dhs650 sparkling, 50 per cent off children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Traiteur

One of the best brunches for foodies in Dubai has always been Traiteur Brunch at the Park Hyatt Dubai, which features a lavish buffet, decadent live culinary stations, and outdoor seating sprawled across the Dubai Creek Marina-facing terrace. Guests can pile their plates high with oysters, fresh salads, cold seafood from beds of crushed ice, before getting involved in live cooking stations that boast carved chicken, ribeye and much more. This brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm with packages starting from Dhs495.

Traiteur Summer Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs895 Champagne, Dhs925 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

Wanderlust Brunch

Take a culinary journey across the globe, delving into seven live stations with plenty of tempting dishes and brilliant beverage stations at Wanderlust. From the Italian corner to the grilled meats straight from the barbecue, you can even take a bite straight from New York with Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, the packages include a huge selection of house beverages and cocktails.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)50 873 6703. @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Sunday

Armani/ Mediterraneo

From Greek tavernas to Spanish tapas bars, enjoy a flavour flight across the Med at this Sunday brunch. Expect a buffet filled with risottos and pastas, and a separate section where you’ll find the popular seafood and oyster bar. With a dedicated kid’s table, that even the adults will enjoy, it is a family-friendly affair.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has become a household name in Dubai with a reputation for being one of the most fun and indulgent brunches in town. But no longer just limited to a Saturday soiree, the gourmet culinary spread now takes place on a Sunday, paying homage to the great British roast. Alongside live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks, there’s a feel-good live music duo, kids corner featuring a clown making balloons, and a magician performing a lively juggling show.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs200 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Yalumba

A family-friendly Sunday brunch serving up a range of international dishes alongside plenty of kid’s entertainment, including pizza making classes, magic shows, movies and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs79 children over 12. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Images: Social and provided