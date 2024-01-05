The musical supremo returns to Abu Dhabi as part of Saadiyat Nights…

Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights festival has just been shaken up with another huge artist announcement, as rock legend Sting has been announced as the star performer for Saturday, February 3 on mystical Saadiyat Island.

Media: Instagram, supplied

The festival has already shifted into high gear ahead of its first major show, with Mariah Carey set to perform this Saturday, Iranian musician Googoosh set to take to the stage on January 20 and the spellbinding Andrea Boccelli set to enchant crowds on January 27.

Sting, the British songwriting stalwart with classics such as Desert Rose and Englishman in New York in his hit-making repertoire, will bring his signature husky tone and stage presence to the three-month long open-air musical fiesta, featuring marquee names from the around the world.

Lebanese multi-award musician Magida Al Roumi has also been announced for February 10, with her message of the transformative power of music just about guaranteeing an enchanting evening on Saadiyat Island.

Your food and beverage options under the stars are also sorted, with casual dining options at Aptitude Home and Bakery, international cuisine available at Saadiyat Nights restaurant, and a selection of beverage options at Espresso Lab, To the Moon and Back, and Iris.

The festival’s announcements so far have gotten music lovers in the capital and across the UAE excited, and we’re eager to see what comes next. Watch this space for more…

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae