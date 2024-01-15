Abu Dhabi’s celebration of culture, lifestyle, and much more comes to town this April…

If you’re a fan of neo-culture, lifestyle, art and the like, get set for a treat that packs in all of the aforementioned at BRED Abu Dhabi 2024. The five-day fest, presented by Hypebeast, will come to town from April 24 to 28 on Yas Island.

The event will comprise a packed entertainment line-up with performances by hip-hop and grime artists, as well as exclusive releases by regional and global fashion brands. For the hoop-happy, you can also enjoy basketball showdowns, as you dig in to mouth-watering street food selections and much more.

Productions being showcased at the festival will tell the tale of artists that embody neo-culture in their daily lives, with the festival also featuring performances by A-list international artists and talent, curated art, interactive experiences and a variety of local concepts.

BRED 2024 will showcase the influence and impact of neo-culture on music, fashion, art, sports and food, and the festival is expected to draw crowds from different communities. It promises an authentic, unique experience, inviting visitors to celebrate their individuality, while offering them a platform for creative self-expression.

Certainly an exciting addition to an already booming events calendar in the capital…

BRED Abu Dhabi 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, 2024. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi