Looking to sculpt and sweat in beautiful, zen-inducing surroundings?

After opening in style on Palm Jumeirah in 2022, homegrown pilates and wellness space Posture will bring its stylish studios, killer full-body workouts, and unmatched energy to a new crowd when it opens in Downtown Dubai later this year.

Set to open in April near Burj Park, Posture Downtown will be double the size of the Palm spot – spread over two floors – with a coffee and shake bar and three state-of-the-art workout rooms in the brand’s signature Balearic-style aesthetic.

More than just a pilates studio, Posture is a wellness community encouraging mindfulness throughout all of its classes, from breathwork at the start to affirmation cards to finish off.

Whether you’re looking for a fast-paced, leg-shaking workout or a more relaxing, meditative one, Posture promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, Cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. The studio honours the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes.

Classes are priced at Dhs160 for pay-as-you-go or, for regulars, there’s monthly membership packages starting from Dhs1,300 for 10 classes.

Founded by Elle Sawyer, the homegrown pilates studio first opened on the Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah in 2022. Just over a year later, the team launched their online platform, Posture OnDemand, with online classes you can take from anywhere at any time.

Whether you have five or 55 minutes to dedicate per day, OnDemand members will have access to a library of pilates, yoga, and meditation videos with new classes added every week. Get started with a seven-day free trial ahead of the highly-anticipated Downtown opening: ondemand.thisisposture.com

Posture Downtown, opening April 2024. Tel:(0)58 580 7256. thisisposture.com / @thisisposture

Images: Social/Provided