The arrival of licensed dining destination C2 has seen City Walk become quite the foodie hotspots, with openings including Nola, Mythos, and most recently Brass Monkey. And from February, the City Walk restaurant hub is getting a cool new steakhouse that will have meat lovers reaching for their sharpest steak knives. Get ready to sink your teeth into Rare, set to welcome guests from February 29.

Somewhere between an elegant art deco brasserie plucked from Paris and a buzzy New York bar, Rare is the new creation from the team behind CMP Bar & Grill, which closed last year at The Pointe. In Rare, the team are set to create a friendly and welcoming steakhouse, that’s personality-packed in both style and service.

The interiors fuse black leathers with dark woods and crimson suedes, making for a space that’s smart and textural. Counter seating allows those looking to get up close to the action to snag front row seats to the masters at work, while booths cater to big groups, and there’ll be cosy tables for two, perfect for date night.

Food wise, it’s set to be a carnivores delight. On the menu, juicy cuts and seasonal ingredients take centre stage, all cooked on charcoal and masterminded by chefs Jesse Blake and Ryan Bernado.

Rare will join existing openings in C2 that include outposts of JLT favourites Greek eatery Mythos and New Orleans-inspired bar, Nola; as well as entertainment destination Brass Monkey. Guests can also already enjoy flavourful fare from Azerbaijan at Baku, and a true taste of Napoli at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele where rustic pizzas and fresh salads can be paired with your favourite alcoholic tipples.

More restaurants and bars set to open before the end of the year include Daikan Izakaya, a personality-packed Japanese street food joint from Dubai’s beloved Daikan Ramen team; and new concepts Primi and Nox.

Rare, C2, City Walk, opening February 2024. @theraredxb