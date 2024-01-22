Get ready for some lols…

Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time.

The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 25. Tickets for the gig are on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

In typically sarcastic fashion, the actor and comedian announced his tour via an Instagram video that he would be bringing The Hustle tour to Dubai for the first time later this year. This new show will see Romesh put his signature observant comedy to a string of human conditions. Answering the big questions, with a comedic spin, expect him to tackle things like: are people inherently good? Is hustling the key to success? He’ll be examining all this – while providing no real answers, according to Coca-Cola Arena’s website.

This show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

A BAFTA Award-winning comedian and actor, Romesh Ranganathan originally trained as a teacher, performing comedy on the side as a passion project. He quickly fell into a number of TV appearances on British comedy shows like A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week. As well as stand-up comedy and TV appearances, he’s also written a biography and has an award-winning radio show.

More comedy gigs to come

There’s plenty of top comedians to look forward to in the UAE in the coming months. Over in the capital, Trevor Noah returns to Abu Dhabi on February 28 with rib-tickling comedy and unmissable live entertainment, while Jo Koy makes his welcome return to the Etihad Arena on May 26.

In Dubai, legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE on March 4, with a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Image: Getty