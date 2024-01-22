Expect an immersive (and Instagrammable) art experience…

Art season is just around the corner and there are plenty of unmissable festivals including Art Dubai, Sikka Art and Design Festival, and more. However, coming up in January is Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival at Expo City Dubai.

It is the first Emirati-led art festival and features the works by seven of the country’s top talents. It runs from January 26 to February 4, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai)



There are a number of exciting programs in the immersive experience, including talks, workshops and activities the whole family will enjoy.

Here’s what to expect…

Al Wasl Plaza

As usual, with every visit to Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza is hard to ignore thanks to the stunning dome. During the light festival, it is going to attract all the more attention thanks to the Sisters of The Desert light projection. Over 200 artworks by the late Dhabia Juma Lamlah will be projected on the dome showcasing her story and memories of the city’s sea and desert landscapes.

More artworks by international guests artists across the desert regions of the world will also be showcased.

Art installations

Across Expo City Dubai, there will be seven stunning light art installations to check out by artists and designers including Mattar Bin Lahej, Dr Najat Makki, Dr Mohamed Yousif, Abdalla Almulla, Maitha Hamdan, Khalid Al Shafar and Reem Al Ghaith.

There will be plenty of ‘responsive’ experiences to check out including Solar Canopy which is an interactive experience in which the artwork is fuelled by movements of one cycling on a stationary bike. Similarly, Solar Dance is an installation that will come to life with one’s movements – creating a captivating dance of light which will mirror your action.

At Speed of Light, Emirati artist, Aysha Al Hamrani shines a light on the art of skateboarding thus showcasing the spirit of Dubai’s urban culture and youthful energy. The installation offers an electrifying experience for both skaters and spectators alike.

Educational talks and workshops

Over the festival, there will be plenty of deep discussions around art and culture, talks from cultural leaders and artists, and interactive workshops and masterclasses.

There will be plenty to do for the little ones, too (as young as three to 12). The activities are designed to unleash their creativity and curiousity though light and colour.

Do some good

Building on Expo 2020 legacy of creating a better tomorrow for humanity, Dhai Dubai has partnered with Liter of Light – an award-winning global movment which uses affordable and accessible materials to provide high-quality solar lighting to people with limited or no access to electricity.

Here, guests will be able to craft lights during a workshop which will be distributed to the Manobo Floating Villages of the Agusan Marsh, The Philippines. Visitors will also be able to pledge a contribution to other locations in The Philippines, Kenya, Cameroon and India.

For more information, visit dhaidubai.com

Expo City Dubai, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm from Jan 26 to Feb 4, dhaidubai.com

Images: Supplied