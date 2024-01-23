Dolce&Gabbana has taken over Cloud 22 - and it looks incredible

Atlantis The Royal’s iconic sky pool has been given a high-fashion upgrade…

Fashion takeovers of sun-drenched European beach clubs filled Instagram feeds all through summer 2023, and now they’re making their way to Dubai. Atlantis The Royal’s now iconic Cloud 22 has been given a Dolce Vita inspired makeover, with fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana dressing the luxe pool club up in its iconic blue majolica print.

In collaboration with Ounass, the D&G glow-up blends the brands high-fashion credentials with the gorgeous elegance of Cloud 22 – creating a takeover that demands to be photographed.

The experience starts on the Galleria Level of the ultra luxury hotel, where Ounass has now opened a pop-up store. Those looking to snap up some of Dolce&Gabbana’s latest pieces in iconic prints can shop collections in Blue Majolica, Psychedelic Cart and the Crystal Mesh Collection.

But where it really gets wow-worthy is 90 metres up in the sky at Cloud 22. Here, the floating beds and cabanas, and the sun loungers have all been dressed in the striking Majolica print. And further adding to the luxe takeover, there’s now beach balls and rings in the same instantly recognisable print. Evoking the feel of a luxurious Italian hideaway, white and blue striped parasols also neatly shade the sunbeds.

To pair with the high-fashion takeover, Cloud 22 has unveiled a special menu that features plates like bruschetta with Oscietra caviar, Gillardeau oysters drizzled with Amalfi lemon and balsamico sauce, and steak tartare topped with truffle.

Pool pass prices

Single sun loungers will be priced at Dhs450 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs650 from Friday to Sunday (and on public holidays). The double day beds are priced at Dhs1,250 for two Monday to Thursday, and Dhs1,750 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (plus public holidays). This rate is for entry only, with nothing redeemable.

Cloud 22 is strictly adults only.