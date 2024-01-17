Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, don’t miss this one-off show…

Dragon’s Den star, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and host of UK’s no.1 podcast The Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett is set to return to the UAE later this year as part of his new international lecture series: The Business and Life Speaking Tour.

See the business mogul and inspirational speaker live on stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, April 21 where he will be unveiling the secrets behind his entrepreneurial prowess and sharing personal insights and strategies that propelled him to success.

Set your reminders… pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10am. To get early access tickets, sign up via livenation.me

As founder of the social media marketing agency, Social Chain, university drop-out Bartlett went from running the company in his Manchester bedroom, to building one of the world’s most influential social media companies at just 21 years old, and taking the company public with a current market valuation of over $600m. Then he quit. At just 28 years old, Bartlett made history as the youngest-ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den and is an accomplished investor in the health and wellness space.

Last year Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, was ranked in Spotify’s top 10 podcasts globally. The business podcast has featured the likes of Richard Branson, Grace Beverly, Thierry Henry, Dr. Daniel Amen, Rochelle Humes, Gary Neville, and Jordan Peterson.

The Business and Life Speaking Tour with Steven Bartlett, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. April 21 from 8pm. 16 years and above only. Tickets go on sale on January 19 at 10am. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Social/Provided