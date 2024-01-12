Spectacular displays are taking place until January 14…

The festive season may be over and done with, but if you’re looking for dazzling firework displays in Dubai this January, you’ll be happy to hear they’re carrying on until the middle of the month.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) announced a month of fireworks at locations across the city, which will run at a duo of locations until January 14.

Here’s where to see fireworks in Dubai this January.

December 25 to January 4: Al Seef

The beating heart of Dubai’s historical district will see a fortnight of fireworks from Christmas Day until January 4 taking place daily at 9pm. Make a night of it and wander the winding streets of this traditional corner of the city, getting a taste of yesteryear Dubai as you go. Alongside the fireworks, don’t miss Dubai Lights’ neon installation, with 40 neon abras sailing across the creek.

January 5 to 14: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

Alongside the beautiful drone shows at 8pm and 10pm, from January 5 until the end of DSF on January 14, you’ll be able to see fireworks at JBR and Bluewaters at 9pm every day.