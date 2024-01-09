It’s set to be the capital’s new home of barefoot luxury bliss…

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort is getting a serving of barefoot luxury bliss with the arrival of SAL, a luxe new pool and beachside dining experience. Already known and loved as the Burj Al Arab’s refined poolside spot, it’s set to bring Mediterranean dining, relaxed poolside tanning, and a fine beverage array to the shorefront to the capital.

And you won’t have long to wait to make a splash at SAL Abu Dhabi – as it’s opening on February 2, according to Hotelier Middle East.

SAL Abu Dhabi was first announced back in 2022, and will no doubt become the place to see and be seen when it opens on one of the capital’s most show-stopping beaches next month. Offering a dual daytime pool experience as well as Mediterranean dining, whether you’re wanting to work on your tan, or catch up with friends, SAL Abu Dhabi will be a stylish – and stunning – spot.

The pool experience will offer guests a private swimming pool as well as a private beach separate from the rest of the resort, although day pass rates have not yet been revealed. As per the website, the beach will be adults-only.

For dining, you’ll be able to dine either on the terrace while admiring the shimmering sea views, or inside the mirrored walls of the restaurant, which has been designed to replicate the Dubai original. The menu promises a medley of Southern Mediterranean flavours, depicting the Iberian Peninsula through dishes inspired by Europe’s coastal countries. On the Dubai original, this includes options like eggplant tarte tatin served with parmesan ice cream, a selection of tapas, and a seabass fillet accompanied by Mediterranean vegetables.

We can’t wait…

SAL Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, opening February. jumeirah.com