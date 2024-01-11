Sponsored: Whether you’re catching up with a co-worker or spending quality time with your family, enjoy stunning Palm Jumeirah views, tasty international with Asian fusion cuisine, and delicious drinks…

Looking for somewhere a bit different from your usual weekend spot? Stunning rooftop restaurant Barfly by Buddha Bar has launched its new tastebud-tingling weekend lunch menu.

Located 13 floors high inside the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the Barfly Lunch takes place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

The weekend set menu, crafted by the talented chef, Renzo, promises to cater to both adventurous foodies and those who prefer classic Asian flavours. It’s priced at Dhs125 for two courses or Dhs155 for three courses.

What to order? To start, choose from a selection of hot and cold starters including shiromi tacos, California and sunset rolls, freshly made sushi and salads, crispy calamari, ebi tempura, and beef Thai anticucho.

Mains include tiger prawns, grilled lamb chops, Perick grilled baby chicken, udon Szechuan, and Manchurian dumplings. For those with a sweet tooth, save room for dessert including citrus cheesecake, matcha tiramisu, Japanese lemon tart, and mochi.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s rooftop hotspot Barfly by Buddha Bar boasts stunning views of the glittering skyline and the waters beyond the Palm Jumeirah making it a chic weekend dining option that still satisfies your foodie cravings.

For those who can’t wait for the weekend to have a good time, the restaurant, lounge, and bar, recently unveiled a series of exciting new evening experiences. With ‘Sushi Social’ night on Mondays, ladies’ night on Thursdays, and epic evening brunch on Saturdays, every night at Barfly is a party.

Start planning your weekend and make a reservation by contacting (0)4 230 0000 or restaurant.palm@hilton.com.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Mon to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sun, 12.30pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 230 0000. barflydubai.ae

Images: Provided