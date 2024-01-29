Plans for the week, sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from tucking into a business lunch to soaking in a cool light art festival, sipping on crafted cocktails at a unique collab and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, January 29

Tuck into a business lunch at Beefbar Dubai

For just Dhs150, a business lunch at the popular Beefbar Restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem will get you a house mixed salad, your choice of main course and the dessert of the day. For mains, pick from scaloppine di feiletto, steak frites and a delicious ginger sea bass. The business lunch runs daily from 2pm to 4pm.

Beefbar, Jumeirah al Naseem, Dubai, daily 2pm to 4pm, Dhs150, Tel:(0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Soak in the cool vibes at the Lemon Garden in Osteria Mario Dubai Marina

Sticking to dry January? Your evenings can still be fun, and one spot to head to is Osteria Mario Dubai Marina. The Italian restaurant has launched a Lemon Garden with Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – a pop-up experience nestled on its large roof terrace. You can sip on freshly made, refreshing drink from the Lyre’s trolley while soaking in the cool weather and views of the Dubai Marina. Pair your sips with a light and tasty menu filled with the flavours of regional Italian cuisine.

Osteria Mario Dubai Marina, next to Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open until Feb 12, 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)58 562 5251, osteriamario.ae

Tuesday, January 30

Go snap-happy at Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival

There are plenty of reasons to visit Expo City Dubai and for a limited time only until February 4, you can visit the Instagrammable Dhai Dubai Light Festival. The first Emirati-led art festival features the works by seven of the country’s top talents, and you can expect a number of exciting programs in the immersive experience, including talks, workshops and activities the whole family will enjoy. Read more here.

Expo City Dubai, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm from Jan 26 to Feb 4, free, dhaidubai.com

Enjoy ‘Social Hour’ at W Lounge

Meet up post-work with colleagues or friends at W Dubai – The Palm where you can enjoy selected sips for only Dhs39 per person. Enjoy your time and catch-up chats paired with views of Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.

W Lounge, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 4pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 245 5555, marriott.com

Wednesday, January 31

Book yourself for an enchanting evening at Raspoutine

Popular Parisian hotspot in DIFC has launched Folie-Piano nights featuring talents from France. Taking place every Wednesday and Thursday nights, guests will get to enjoy a starter and a main course with a side dish and a dessert for Dhs450. For an additional Dhs200, you can pick from the premium menu which features signature caviar dishes. Your dining experience this January will include music from Mathieu Duval. Dress to impress!

Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Dubai, Wed and Thurs from 9pm, prices from Dhs450, Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

Sip on crafted cocktails at an exclusive bar collab

A one-day only exclusive bar collaboration is taking place on January 31 with Nobu Dubai and Benjamin Fabio Cavagna of the acclaimed Milan cocktail bar, 1930. Expect a number of crafted cocktails from Nobu Dubai’s award-winning Bar Manager, Angelo Immorlano and Cavagna. A strong reason not to miss it? 1930 is ranked at 42 on the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Jan 31, 9pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 426 0760, atlantis.com

Thursday, February 1

Kickstart the start of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature under the stars

If you’re a fan of reading, you probably already know that the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is taking place this week. If you don’t have your sessions booked out yet, read more here and book your spots to meet and hear from top popular authors across the world here. To kick start the literary festival, join other bibliophiles for Desert Stanzas – a night under the stars for night of poetry and performances. Tickets cost Dhs425 and can be booked here.

Desert Stanza, Exit 29, Jebel Ali, Lehab Road, Dubai, Feb 1, 7pm to 9pm, emirateslitfest.com

Tuck into premium steaks at the new steakhouse on the block

Caro Steakhouse is the brainchild of the team behind Soon Izakaya and Sfumato offering up a premium steaks from across the world. From dry-aged Canadian grass-fed filet AAA to dry-aged sirloin in some marrow butter, and more – meat lovers are sure to enjoy. There’s also fine seafood on the menu and some great desserts to enjoy in a luxurious space. Pair your meal with some delicious sips from the bar.

Caro Steakhouse, Fairmont Sheikh Zayed Dubai, open daily Mon to Thurs 6.30pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 6.30am to 2.30am, Tel: (0)58 118 3800, @caro.dxb

