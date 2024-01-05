The fabulously festive restaurant is already located in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Paris…

Downtown Dubai has a new serving of sizzling Japanese cuisine, and this one is one of Madrid’s most fabulous festive restaurant. It’s time to party at Salvaje, now open at The Address Opera Residences.

Salvaje is a popular spot on the lively dining scene in Madrid, but is also found in several more locations in Spain like Marbella, Valencia and Barcelona, as well as internationally in Miami, Paris, and Guatemala. You can already find Salvaje’s experimental cuisine in the region, as the brand opened in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, in 2022.

Promising to serve up its signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ diners can expect vibrant fusion flavours. Paired with Instagrammable interiors and the kind of pumping party beats that make you want to get up and dance, it’s a formula known and loved on Dubai’s dining circuit.

The culinary master behind Salvaje is chef and restauranteur Fermin Azkue, who brings his daring gastronomy to all Salvaje venues worldwide. At the newly opened Dubai venue, he presents inventive Japanese dishes, given a unique twist befitting of regional tastes.

Salvaje restaurants are known for their animal-tastic design, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at the Burj-facing Dubai iteration, in both the vibrant restaurant and the more sultry lounge. Think cheetah prints, oversized chandeliers and clashing fabrics that creates a space where more is more.

Salvaje Dubai is one of a number of new restaurants coming to Downtown Dubai. The Address Opera residences will also see the arrival of two London dining hotspots. Hailing from London’s upscale Mayfair neighbourhood, Indian restaurant Jamavar will open soon, shortly followed by opulent Chinese eatery, MiMi Mei Fair.

Salvaje Dubai, Address Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. @salvaje.dubai

