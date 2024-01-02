From the team behind Taverna Greek, San and Clay comes a new upscale dining experience that pays homage to Japan…

Foodies, take note: There’s a tasty new Japanese eatery to sink your chopsticks into in Dubai. From the team behind beautiful Dubai restaurants including Taverna Greek, San, Loren and Clay comes Sushiyaki, now open at Madinat Jumeirah.

Perched on the picturesque Madinat waterways, Sushiyaki is described as an upscale Japanese dining experience, where inventive and authentic dishes and flavours take centre stage.

In a smart and sophisticated setting of dark woods, crimson leather booths and emerald green tiles, striking design elements include bold AI artworks and an open kitchen.

There’s also a gorgeous water-facing terrace that’s perfect for the winter months, where guests can watch traditional abras float by as the dine.

On the menu, guests can look forward to an array of flavourful sushis, grilled-to-order yakitori and x, which all promise to be the basis for contemporary Japanese dining at Sushiyaki.

The restaurant replaces sleek American diner, Americano, which was also part of the Food Fund International culinary portfolio. Sushiyaki joins the hospitality group’s already impressive portfolio of restaurants and beach clubs, which includes Japanese restaurant Clay on Bluewaters, authentic Greek eatery Taverna that can also be found in the Madinat, and beautiful beach club, San.

@sushiyaki.dxb