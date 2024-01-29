Chopsticks at the ready…

A fan of Japanese cuisine? From sushi to steaming hot ramen bowls, wagyu sandos and more authentic Japanese specialities, there’s plenty of dishes to choose from, and plenty of restautants to tuck in.

Here, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best Japanese restaurants in Abu Dhabi

99 Sushi

Born in the culinary capital of Madrid, this Japanese fine dining establishment has cemented its name in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, 99 Sushi feels like an elevated izakaya, with red leather and wooden ceilings, and a lovely terrace that makes the most of the beautiful waterfront setting. The menu is an uncontrived, perfectly balanced, extravagant in-all-the-right-places, joyful read. The team behind this decadent Japanese fare dare to do things differently, experimenting with flavours and revelling in innovation. The result is dishes such as uni (sea urchin) tempura maki; fake nigiri (with Wagyu tartar on potato croquette); and the standout robata wagyu skewers.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, open daily, midday to 3.30pm and 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Akiba Dori

Akiba Dori is a Japanese street-food restaurant that serves a Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza. Located on The Pier, expect an eclectic and characterful venue with a venue showcasing ‘street food’ and ‘pizza’ categories.

Akiba Dori, Yas Bay, Yas Island, open daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 770 7949, @akibadori

Asia Asia Abu Dhabi

This multi-award-winning venue boasts stunning interiors, picturesque views of the glittering waters of Yas Bay and a menu inspired by the ancient Spice Route. Explore gourmet Pan-Asian flavours and aromas over lunch and dinner.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, open daily Mon to Fri 6pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 2pm to 1am, Tel: (0)2 235 8663, abudhabi.asia-asia. com

Ba:TE

Instagrammable Ba: TE is perfect if you like your restaurant’s extravagant, flamboyant and very photo-worthy. Overlooking the serene waters of the Mangrove National Park, the expansive terrace is sure to be popular during the cooler months, but its indoors is just as stunning. Think cherry blossoms covering more than half the ceiling, a remarkable-looking green cupboard (which leads to Abu Dhabi’s coolest hidden bar, Jumak), and handmade lanterns, artworks and traditional Korean artefacts. On the menu, expect fine-dining Japanese infused with Korean and Peruvian influences.

Eastern Mangroves Promenade, Al Salam Street. Mon to Thur, 5pm to midnight, Fri and Sat 1pm to 1am, Sun 1pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 632 5272. @bateabudhabi

Café Sushi

The ultra-modern concept of the new Café Sushi brings your dining experience to new heights. One thing is for sure, Japanese cuisine is made with passion here and includes a wide selection of sushi, salads and main course options.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, open daily 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (02) 654 3333. fairmont.com

Daikan Izakaya

A family-owned business with humble beginnings in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai, this personality-packed eatery is adored for its soulful bowls of Japanese ramen. When the brand expanded into Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay in December 2021, its menu offering expanded too, paving the way for Daikan Ramen to become Daikan Izakaya in the capital. Read our review here.

Daikan Izakaya, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 12pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

Kaizu

Kaizu, named after one of the most popular cities in Japan is one of Abu Dhabi’s premium Japanese restaurants. Expect authentic flavours featuring some big crowd-pleasers from the land of the rising sun.

Kaizu, Abu Dhabi, Zahya Tourist Club Area, daily 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)58 691 1981. kaizu.ae

Niri

Niri Restaurant and Bar was originally located at Yas Mall, but like the cherry-petalled sakura, it seems to have blossomed in the fresh sea air at picturesque Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The interior is dominated by, appropriately enough, a mock cherry blossom tree in full bloom; a long sushi bar; and sleek wooden finishes throughout. An excellent addition to the Saadiyat dining scene, it makes a respectful bow to haute Japanese cuisine and steps well beyond the well-trodden paths of sushi and ramen restaurants in the capital.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily to 11pm. Tel: (02) 546 8886, @niriabudhabi

Mr Moto

Positioning itself as a fun, cheeky mid-century modern Japanese cocktail bar and kitchen, Mr. Moto isn’t just in the name. It reflects in every corner, from its decor to its unconventional approach to Japanese interior design, featuring a cosy living-room-style approach. On the menu, you’ll find authentic Japanese cuisine with a twist. Expect dishes such as spicy udon carbonara with smoked wagyu fat and fried Jidori hot chicken sandos with Nashville hot sauce. Read our review here.

Mr. Moto, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 5pm till late daily. Tel: (0) 56 603 7600. @mrmoto.ae

Origami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Origami Sushi (@eatorigamisushi)

Origami Sushi finally landed in Abu Dhabi just last year, making it the restaurant’s fifth location in the UAE. Located at Marsa Al Bateen Marina, your dining experience will take place in stunning Japanese interiors with exclusive specials including a selection of soups, small plates, salads, sushi, robata (fireside cooking), skewers and large plates. There’s even a private ‘koshitsu room’ capable of seating eight.

Origami, Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fri to sun 12pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 563 4073. @eatorigamisushi

Otoro

Set in a row of waterfront-facing restaurants, there’s a stripped-back, modern Izakaya feel to Otoro. Tables and booths are neatly arranged around the impressive show kitchen, and those looking for a front-row seat for the culinary action can even perch up on stools at the counter. This is inventive Japanese cuisine at affordable prices: fresh salads and sushi are just as impressive as the array of specials, like kushiyaki’s and the melt-in-the-mouth shabu shabu burger. Otoro is a near-faultless debut for chef Akmal Anuar in Abu Dhabi, with simple, fuss-free cuisine expertly executed in a way that lets the best-in-class ingredients do the talking.

Otoro, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 886 9995, otoroabudhabi.com

SLRP Ramen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Housed inside Huna Yas, a venue home to over 20 brands, expect steaming bowls of ramen, sushi, hand-pulled noodles, wagyu sandos and more authentic Japanese specialities. Read our review here.

SLRP Ramen, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11.30pm daily, @slrp.ramen

Sushi Art

Founded in France in 1998, diners will be treated to a symphony of flavours from this fusion kitchen which integrates authentic Japanese sushi and French gastronomic linfluences. Expect sushi, maki, rolls, and artistic platters ‘to go’ in a box served in a modern Japanese atmosphere.

Sushi Art Abu Dhabi, Level 2 at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 11am to 11pm, Tel: (800) 220, sushiart.ae

Zuma

Contemporary Japanese izakaya-style dining aficionados, Zuma are masters at their craft, and have been drawing crowds in the capital since opening their doors on Al Maryah Island in 2014. This vibrant spot is worth visiting not just for its eclectic and experimental Japanese cuisine, but also the equally gorgeous interiors. Dark timber, leather furnishings and stone elements make the restaurant feel particularly special, further cemented by the excellent service, and the menu is the jewel in the crown, serving up quality sushi and sashimi that’s firmly among the best you can get in the city.

Zuma, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm until midnight, Sat from noon to 4.30pm, 7pm to 1am, Sun from noon to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi