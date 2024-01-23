Yet another reason to visit the popular spot…

Global Village Dubai already has plenty of reasons to keep you coming back and if you’re a fan of golf, be sure to swing on by as the multicultural family destination is now home to a mini-golf experience.

The newest attraction is part of Global Village’s Mini World. It offer up two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights – so you’re sure to get some pretty cool shots on the ‘Gram when you visit.

However, it’s not an easy ‘hole-in-one’ sort of situation during this mini-golf experience. You will encounter a number of unique obstacles you have to get past. Think playful twists, donut slides, towering structures and winding tubes.

The mini-golf course will encourage some playful competition making it perfect for the whole family, even little ones. It’s a fun way to spend time with family, friends or even go on a cool date.

Post your final swing, you can fuel up with treats from kiosks nearby with savoury and sweet treats, beverages and more.

What else can you see at Global Village’s Mini World?

At Mini World, you can take a tour around the world and snap up photos of replicas of famous landmarks. There are 25 miniature replicas to check out including Arc de Triomphe, the Pyramids of Giza, Dubai’s very own Burj Al Arab, and more.

Post your tour, you can continue your journey via the gastronomic route by visiting the food outlets which offer up authentic cuisines from each of the monument’s origin country. There’s even a dedicated picnic area where you can relax and unwind.

Global Village Dubai will remain open until April 28, 2024. Check out our definitive guide to all the highlights and beyond here.

Global Village Dubai, E311, Dubai, until April 28, Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am and Thurs to Sat 4pm to 1am, @globalvillageuae

Images: Supplied