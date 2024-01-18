New movies to watch in the cinema this weekend
Of racing glory and survival stories…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.
Race for Glory
Releasing: January 18
Starring: Daniel Brühl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Katie Clarkson-Hill
This high speed flick is inspired by true events that occurred during the fierce rivalry between Germany, represented by Audi and Italy, by Lancia at the 1983 Rally World Championships.
The End We Start From
Releasing: January 18
Starring: Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Comer
A woman tries to find her way home with her newborn while an environmental crisis submerges London in floodwaters.
No Way Up
Releasing: January 18
Starring: Phyllis Logan, Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough
People are thrown together when the plane they’re travelling on crashes into the ocean.The plane comes to rest close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone-in on them.
The Last Rifleman
Releasing: January 18
Starring: Pierce Brosnan, John Amos, Jurgen Prochnow
This heartfelt move follows a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife. On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, Artie decides to secretly escape his care home and embarks on an arduous but inspirational journey to France, to pay his final respects to his best friend and find the courage to face the ghosts of his past.
