Releasing: January 18

Starring: Phyllis Logan, Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough

People are thrown together when the plane they’re travelling on crashes into the ocean.The plane comes to rest close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone-in on them.

The Last Rifleman

Releasing: January 18

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, John Amos, Jurgen Prochnow

This heartfelt move follows a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife. On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, Artie decides to secretly escape his care home and embarks on an arduous but inspirational journey to France, to pay his final respects to his best friend and find the courage to face the ghosts of his past.

