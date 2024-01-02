Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this January
New years are temporary but binge watching is forever…
That’s what we like to tell ourselves as we watch our New Year’s resolutions crumble in the face of a fresh Netflix drop. There’s so much in store for the streaming platform this year, and the months roll along, all will be revealed, but for now, here’s what you can add to your list for January.
Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this January.
Series
Griselda
Cast: Sofia Vergara, Carol G, Vanessa Ferlito
Genre: Drama
Launching: January 25
A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.
Champion
Cast: Déja J. Bowens, Malcolm Kamulete, Nadine Marshall
Genre: Drama
Launching: January 11
Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.
The Brothers Sun
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Li
Genre: Drama/Action
Launching: January 4
When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.
Fool Me Once
Cast: Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Launching: January 1
When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.
Films
Lift
Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio
Genre: Action/Comedy
Launching: January 12
A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air.
Sixty Minutes
Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum
Genre: Action
Launching: January 19
Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.
The Kitchen
Cast: Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr.
Genre: Drama
Launching: January 19
Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.
Documentaries
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Launching: January 1
You might also like
Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.
Break Point: Season 2
Launching: January 10
The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.
Images: Supplied