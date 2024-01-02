New years are temporary but binge watching is forever…

That’s what we like to tell ourselves as we watch our New Year’s resolutions crumble in the face of a fresh Netflix drop. There’s so much in store for the streaming platform this year, and the months roll along, all will be revealed, but for now, here’s what you can add to your list for January.

Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this January.

Series

Griselda

Cast: Sofia Vergara, Carol G, Vanessa Ferlito

Genre: Drama

Launching: January 25

A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Champion

Cast: Déja J. Bowens, Malcolm Kamulete, Nadine Marshall

Genre: Drama

Launching: January 11

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

The Brothers Sun

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Li

Genre: Drama/Action

Launching: January 4

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Fool Me Once

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Launching: January 1

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

Films

Lift

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio

Genre: Action/Comedy

Launching: January 12

A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air.

Sixty Minutes

Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum

Genre: Action

Launching: January 19

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.

The Kitchen

Cast: Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr.

Genre: Drama

Launching: January 19

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.

Documentaries

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Launching: January 1

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Break Point: Season 2

Launching: January 10

The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

@netflix

Images: Supplied